Lady Vols add another transfer guard in Penn State transfer Shaelyn Steele

The Lady Vols and Kim Caldwell have added to their roster again in the backcourt as the program is taking Penn State transfer guard Shaelyn Steele, who is originally from Ashland, Kentucky.



“The history and standard of Tennessee played a big role, but also the opportunity to be part of what they’re building right now,” Steele told Volquest. “I was drawn to the competitive culture and the expectation to win, and the style of play fits me really well and plays into my strengths. I felt like I could come in and thrive in that kind of system. Being able to represent a program with that kind of tradition is something that means a lot. It just felt like the right place at the right time.”

The 5-6 guard sophomore Steele played in 27 games last season starting 8. She averaged 2 points a game and 3 rebounds.

Steele also had 31 assists. In two seasons with the Nittany Lions, Steele had 39 steals.

Caldwell said on The Mike Keith Show on Thursday that she was looking for another player who was speedy with the ball in her hand.

“I think we still need some size, if we can get it, and we are looking for one more speedy girl with the ball in her hands,” Caldwell said.

The program has added now nine transfers and they currently have 11 players on the roster including two high school signees.

Tennessee has added five guards inHarissoum Coulibaly(Auburn), Avery Mills(Liberty), Rylie Theuerkauf(Georgia) and Naomi White (Northern Arizona) as backcourt additions and now with Steele. The Lady Vols added Zhen Craft(Georgia), Harper Peterson (Stanford), andFatmata Janneh (Texas A&M) for the frontcourt via the transfer portal as well.

Caldwell also has signed two high school players in Georgia forward Gabby Minus and guard Irene Oboavwoduo, who is from England.