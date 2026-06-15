Lady Vols softball promotes Aubrey Leach-Gartner to assistant coach role

Lady Vol softball coach Karen Weekly went down the hall to fill her final open assistant coach spot as the veteran head coach has promoted Aubrey Leach-Gartner from director of player development to assistant coach.

Leach-Gartner is a familiar name to Tennessee fans and the Lady Vol locker room. As a player from 2016-2019, Leach-Gartner cemented her place among the program’s best, ranking second in school history in both runs scored (253) and career on-base percentage (.503). She was a two-time NFCA All-American, earning first-team honors in 2018 and third-team recognition in 2019.

Leach-Gartner is currently still playing professionally for the Carolina Blaze with Karlyn Pickens. She is also chairperson of the AUSL Players Executive Committee.

For the last two years, she has been the Lady Vols’ director of player development helping the program win 96 games and back-to-back appearances at the Women’s College World Series.

“Aubrey is one of the brightest young minds in the game,” Weekly said. “We are blessed that she chose to make Tennessee her home in 2016 as a freshman in our Lady Vol program. It has been such a joy to watch her career progress from college player to professional player and now a college coach. Our young women have benefited greatly from her expertise and mentorship through the years, and our student-athletes are ecstatic about continuing to work with Aubrey.”

Prior to her role as the director of player development, Leach-Gartner was a 3 years GA while pursuing her law degree.

“Tennessee softball is home, and there is no place I would rather be,” Leach-Gartner said. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue pushing the Lady Vol legacy into the future. I cannot thank Karen enough for believing in me as a player and now as an assistant coach.”

Earlier this month, Weekly hired veteran hitting coach Ehren Earleywine. His position and Leach-Gartner’s position came open when Stephanie Sanders and Craig Snider parted ways with Weekly’s program following the College World Series.