Lady Vols softball hires veteran hitting coach in Texas' Ehren Earleywine

Lady Vols softball head coach Karen Weekly has wasted no time working on her two staff vacancies. Weekly announced on Tuesday they hiring of Ehren Earleywine as the programs new hitting coach and assistant head coach.

Earleywine is fresh off a year at Texas as the assistant head coach and hitting coach where the Longhorns won the National Championship in part by beating Tennessee twice in the Women’s College World Series semifinals.

Prior to his arrival at Texas for the 2026 season, Earleywine helped Ole Miss reach the College World Series. Earleywine spent 11 years as the head coach at Missouri (2007-2018) and over his 14 year head coaching career he has amassed 600 career wins.

“I am thrilled to welcome Ehren Earlywine to the Tennessee Lady Vol softball family,” Weekly said in a release. “Ehren is a proven winner and one of the most brilliant minds in college softball. His resume speaks for itself. In both head and assistant coach roles, Ehren has achieved tremendous success everywhere he has been. He understands how to create relationships with student-athletes that allow them to become the best versions of themselves. I have known Ehren for over 25 years and am beyond excited to work together to bring championships to Rocky Top.”

Earleywine will replace Craig Snider who parted ways with the Lady Vols program after two seasons.

Tennessee ranked in the bottom half of the SEC in major offensive categories in both of Snider’s seasons. It ranked No. 12 with a .281 batting average, No. 11 with a .385 on-base percentage and No. 10 with a .496 slugging percentage. The Lady Vols scored 322 runs, which was No. 10 in the SEC after ranking No. 9 in 2025 with 370 runs.

Weekly has one more staff opening after the program and fielding coach and catchers coach Stephanie Sanders parted ways earlier this week.