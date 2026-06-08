Lady Vols softball, two assistant coaches part ways following Women's College World Series run

Lady Vols softball and assistant coaches Stephanie Sanders and Craig Snider have parted ways, a source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to Volquest on Monday.

D1 Softball first reported the news, which the source deemed a mutual parting of ways.

Sanders worked with the defense and catchers. Snider was the hitting coach.

The Lady Vols reached the Women’s College World Series semifinals without a loss in the 2027 season, but were swept by Texas in back-to-back games to end the season short of the national championship series. Texas beat Texas Tech to win the national title.

The Lady Vols lost 5-2 in Game 1 and 4-0 in Game 2 against Texas as the offense fell flat.

Tennessee ranked in the bottom half of the SEC in major offensive categories in both of Snider’s seasons. It ranked No. 12 with a .281 batting average, No. 11 with a .385 on-base percentage and No. 10 with a .496 slugging percentage. The Lady Vols scored 322 runs, which was No. 10 in the SEC after ranking No. 9 in 2025 with 370 runs.

Snider was the head coach at Texas Tech for two seasons prior to his hiring to Weekly’s staff in June 2024. He was 60-43 with the Red Raiders. He also coached at Texas A&M, Florida State and Stephen F. Austin. Sanders had coaching experience at Penn State, Miami (Ohio), Villanova and Saginaw Valley State before her hiring. Snider and Sanders were engaged when they were hired and got married following their hiring.

Weekly had two openings to fill when she hired the pair and now she has two openings again on her staff before the 2027 season after reaching Oklahoma City again.