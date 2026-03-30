Lady Vols basketball, assistant coach Gabe Lazo parting ways after two seasons

Lady Vols basketball head coach Kim Caldwell and assistant coach Gabe Lazo are parting ways after two season.

Lazo’s biggest impact with the Lady Vols was on the recruiting trail. He had a huge hand in assembling Caldwell’s first recruiting class featuring Mia and Mya Pauldo, Deniya Prawl, Jaida Civil and Lauren Hurst.

Lazo was also the lead recruiter in Tennessee’s signing of five-star forward Oliviyah Edwards. The Washington native picked the Vols over South Carolina, LSU, USC and Washington.

Tennessee also signed 6-1 guard Gabby Minus from Georgia, giving the program back to back top-10 recruiting classes.

Lazo was also key in Tennessee’s portal class, which was deemed the number one portal class in the country by several services.

Lazo came to Tennessee from Mississippi State, where he had been since 2022 as Caldwell wanted SEC experience on her staff. Both Lazo and assistant coach Roman Tubner were hired from SEC schools by Caldwell. Lazo, who is a Miami native got his coaching start at Florida International.

When Caldwell was hired, she brought Jenna Burdette with her from Marshall. Burdette also worked with Caldwell at Glennville State. Burdette served as the interim head coach last year when Caldwell missed the Texas game for the birth of her son. In addition to Burdette, Caldwell brough Angel Rizor with her from Marshall. Caldwell also hired Lexie Barrier who had worked with Burdette at Marshall before Caldwell got the head job there. Caldwell.