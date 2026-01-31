The biggest challenge for Lady Vols, Kim Caldwell at UConn isn’t the Huskies

When you roll into February and the grind of the basketball season enters the final month before tournament play, routine is everything.

Understanding how to practice, how to prepare for two games per week, how to take care of yourself. No coach wants to spend time on anything outside of basketball game prep.

After Thursday night’s home loss to Mississippi State, coach Kim Caldwell has had to spend more time on her team than she would like as the No. 15 Lady Vols 14-4) take on top-ranked UConn (22-0) on Sunday (noon ET, FOX) in Storrs, Connecticut.

“You’ve got to fix us first,” Caldwell said following the 77-62 loss to Mississippi State. “And if it looks like it did today, we’re going to get ran out of the gym in the first quarter. So, we’ve got to fix us first and then start our prep for them. I think, again, (Friday) is a lot about (fixing) us and then we’ll get to that (UConn).

“It can’t be about us. Anytime it’s about us, it’s terrible.”

Caldwell and the Lady Vols were rolling at 6-0 in SEC play before Thursday night. Their week was altered with the weather-related postponement of the game at Ole Miss making last week an unusual schedule and for whatever reason, Caldwell’s team was a no-show mentally and emotionally.

“I hadn’t seen that version of them,” Caldwell said. “I told them this in shootaround, ‘I have not seen this version of you in about 20, 25 days.’ It started to creep back in. Again, it’s my fault. I’m the coach. I can sit here and be frustrated all I want with them. But if I’m seeing it, it’s my job to fix it. Obviously, didn’t fix it.

“Leadership is me, top down. It starts with me and then it goes to whoever our leaders are — preferably the people that have been here before, played under me before that understand it, that have been through losses like this before. That’s really important. But we have a couple people that have played at high levels that really understand that you have to show up every single night. The great teams, they show up every night.”

UConn is unbeaten and hasn’t had to show up every night. Since Christmas, Geno Auriemma’s team hasn’t played a ranked opponent and it hasn’t been tested. In the past 10 games, no one has played the Huskies closer than 36 points. Their average margin of victory in that stretch is 43 points.

The closest win for Auriemma’s team this season was a three-point victory over then-No. 6 Michigan on Nov. 21. That’s the only team this year to play UConn within 15 points.

A season ago, Tennessee stunned the Huskies in Knoxville with an 80-76 win, rekindling a rivalry that has been one-sided and very different in recent years.

“Every great scenario in sports usually involves two teams that manage to create these big moments,” Auriemma said this week. “It’s two fighters, two golfers, two swimmers. Somebody has to have somebody that they respect a lot and that they’re fighting with all the time and that’s kind of how it was. We knew playing them was going to be hard. They knew playing us was going to be hard. You had a pretty good idea that whoever won that game early in the season was going to win a national championship. It’s not that anymore. A lot has changed, but they are still a really good team. They beat us last year at their place.

“So it may not carry the same weight now as Notre Dame, South Carolina and those games, but it’s still a big memory in people’s minds of what it used to be like.”

Caldwell and the Lady Vols are hoping to make it more like it used to be, but that’s not foremost thing on their minds as they have to fix themselves first.

“I don’t know that we gave up. I don’t think we ever showed up,” Caldwell said leaving Food City Center Thursday night.

The question is will they show up Sunday afternoon?