Lady Vols basketball, UConn schedule home-and-home to continue series

Lady Vols basketball and UConn will continue their series for the next two seasons with a home-and-home agreement, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Volquest.

Tennessee will play at UConn in the 2026-27 season with the second game between the Lady Vols and Huskies to be played in Knoxville in the 2027-28 season.

No. 15 Tennessee (14-4) plays at No. 1 UConn (22-0) on Sunday (Noon ET, FOX) in the second game of the current two-game agreement. The Lady Vols won 80-76 at Food City Center on Feb. 6, 2025, in coach Kim Caldwell‘s first venture into the historic rivalry. It was UT’s first win against the Huskies since 2007.

UConn has not lost since that defeat, winning 38 straight games. It won its final 16 games in the 2024-25 to win the program’s 12th national title. It has won all 22 games this season.

The Lady Vols have a 10-17 record against the Huskies. UConn won four of the five meetings since the series resumed in the 2019-20 season.

The storied programs played a home-and-home series in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 season after not playing since January 2007. UConn hosted the Lady Vols in the first meeting before Tennessee hosted the Huskies. They played another pair of games in the following two seasons before they did not play in the 2023-24 season.

The Lady Vols have eight national titles, all of which they won under legendary coach Pat Summitt. Only UConn has more titles. No other program has more than three.

The rivalry was born under the late Summitt’s watch as the Tennessee and the UConn programs ascended to the top of the sport.

The Lady Vols and Huskies played at least once in the regular season every year from 1994-2007 with alternating home games. They also routinely met in the postseason in that period with seven NCAA Tournament clashes. They played for the national championship four times, with UConn taking all four meetings in 1995, 2000, 2003 and 2004.