Josh Elander updates Landon Mack's status for Tennessee baseball in SEC Tournament

Tennessee pitcher Landon Mack remains day to day with general arm soreness, but will be on the 34-man roster for the SEC Tournament, coach Josh Elander said Monday.

Mack did not make his final two starts of the regular season against Texas and Oklahoma due to the soreness.

Tennessee baseball is the No. 10 seed in the SEC Tournament and will open against South Carolina on Tuesday. The Vols (37-19) will face the Gamecocks (22-34) on Tuesday (5:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Hoover Met. The teams did not play in the regular season.

If Tennessee beats South Carolina, it will face No. 7 seed Arkansas (36-19) in the second round Wednesday.

Mack is 4-4 with a 4.67 ERA in 12 starts. He has struck out 77 in 61.2 innings with a team-high 25 walks.

The sophomore had a pair of rocky starts in his two prior outings against Ole Miss and Alabama, but made adjustments in his delivery to avoid tipping pitches before the Kentucky start. He also used a new glove to help hide the baseball better.

Tennessee started freshman Taylor Tracey against Texas last Sunday with Mack out for the series finale start. Tracey had a bumpy start and the bullpen game that followed didn’t go well for the Vols outside of brief spurts. It was much of the same on Sunday in the regular season finale against Oklahoma with freshman Chandler Day, who made the spot start.

“He continues to go through his progression, and he is working through some deals. But he will not be available today,” Elander said in a pregame interview with John Wilkerson on Sunday. “At this point, I still think it’s the day-to-day deal. Don’t want to speculate at all.”

Elander continued his answer by saying the pitcher is seeking council from those around him on his next move.

“There’s a bunch of people in his corner helping him out and making sure he is in a good spot and can make a good decision one way or the other,” the coach said. “We will give him the time to lean on the professionals to make that decision when the time is appropriate.”

Tennessee finished the regular season with a 37-19 overall record and a 15-15 mark in SEC play. This is the first time the Vols have had a .500 record or better in SEC play in six straight seasons since the league went to 30 conference games. It is the second time it has happened in program history.