Landon Mack returning to Tennessee baseball for 2027 season

Landon Mack is returning to Tennessee baseball for the 2027, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Volquest on Tuesday.

Mack joins Cam Appenzeller as returners who figure to be centerpieces of the Tennessee starting rotation in 2027. Appenzeller told Volquest earlier Tuesday he is coming back for his sophomore season.

Mack went 4-4 with a 4.67 ERA in 12 starts for Tennessee. He opened the season as the Saturday starter, moved into the Friday role then shifted into the back end of the rotation for his final start at Kentucky.

The New Jersey native did not start again following the May 3 start, which was one of his best of the season. He battled arm soreness and did not pitch in UT’s final two regular-season series nor in the postseason.

Mack struck out 77 and walked 25 in 61.2 innings.

Mack was 6-5 with a 4.03 ERA as a freshman at Rutgers before transferring to Tennessee over LSU. He started 15 games and was named to the Big Ten all-freshman team. Mack had 70 strikeouts and 17 walks in 80.1 innings.

Catcher Trent Grindlinger also told Volquest on Tuesday he is returning for his sophomore season.

The Vols went 38-22 in coach Josh Elander‘s first season. They went 15-15 in SEC play with notable series wins against top-10 opponents in Mississippi State and Texas. They were the only program in the nation to go unbeaten in midweek games with a 14-0 record. UT’s season ended in the Chapel Hill Regional after it reached the postseason for the seventh straight season.