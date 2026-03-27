Lauren Hurst plans to enter transfer portal leaving Lady Vols basketball program

Lady Vols basketball freshman Lauren Hurst is leaving Kim Caldwell’s program after one season. Multiple sources have confirmed to Volquest, Hurst intends to enter the transfer portal when it opens on April 6.

The news was first tweeted by Full Disclosure.

Hurst played in 24 games earning one start. She averaged 2.3 points a game. She shot 41% from the 3-point line making 12 of 29 attempts.

Hurst was a three-time Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year. The Cleveland, Tennessee native grew up all-Vol. Her brother, Grant, is a member of Rick Barnes’ program.

Hurst’s commitment to Caldwell went viral when she delivered a baby gift to the pregnant Caldwell which also included a picture of Hurst and Caldwell on a visit announcing her decision to her head coach.

Hurst was a part of a five-member class that was ranked as the No. 2 prep class in America. It was a class that committed to Kim Caldwell‘s program before she coached a game. players that were ranked as the second best prep class in the country. Jaida Civil, Mia and Mya Pauldo, and Deniya Prawl joined Hurst in making up the class.

“From the time that these five young ladies came on their visits, it just felt right,” Caldwell said. “It felt like they were supposed to play here. They got along with our staff, and they got along with our players really well.”

The Lady Vols lost their final eight games of the season, which ended with a 76-61 loss to N.C. State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Following the loss, Caldwell put the blame on herself for getting away from her system as the year progressed. Caldwell also noted her inability to get her team to play with the effort needed making it clear that was her focal point in roster retention and acquisition for her third team on Rocky Top.

“I have always been able to recruit players and stack talent and get them to run through a wall for me and get them to play hard and I wasn’t able to do that,” Caldwell said.