Levi Clark returning to Tennessee baseball for 2027 season

Levi Clark is returning to Tennessee baseball for his junior season in 2027, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Volquest on Sunday.

Clark hit .261 with 23 homers and 78 RBIs in his two seasons for the Vols, while playing catcher and first base.

Clark had had a slow start to his sophomore season and was hitting .135 at the start of SEC play. He got rolling in conference play, slashing .292/.383/.646 in 27 SEC games. He ranked among UT’s best hitters in all major offensive categories in conference play.

He finished the 2026 season hitting .242 with 13 homers and 51 RBIs. He had nine homers and 27 RBIs in SEC play.

The 6-foot-1, 217-pound Clark hit .289 with 10 homers and 34 RBIs as a freshman in 2025, serving primarily as Tennessee’s designated hitter for much of the season.

Clark signed with UT as the No. 36 overall recruit in the 2024 class out of Marietta, Georgia.

He joins Trent Grindlinger and Stone Lawless as offensive players who are confirmed as returning to UT. Pitchers Cam Appenzeller, Landon Mack, Jackson Estes, Chandler Day, Will Haas and Nic Abraham all have confirmed their returns.

The Vols went 38-22 in coach Josh Elander‘s first season. They went 15-15 in SEC play with notable series wins against top-10 opponents in Mississippi State and Texas. They were the only program in the nation to go unbeaten in midweek games with a 14-0 record. UT’s season ended in the Chapel Hill Regional after it reached the postseason for the seventh straight season.