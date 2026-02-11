Here's how much Lindsey Nelson Stadium renovations cost Tennessee

The multi-year renovation project at Lindsey Nelson Stadium cost the University of Tennessee $105.1 million, a UT spokesperson told Volquest on Wednesday.

The project, which started following the 2023 Tennessee baseball season, will be almost complete when the Vols open the 2026 season on Friday against Nicholls.

The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees approved the $105.1 million budget in October 2024. It marked an increase of almost $10 million from the previous budget of $95.8 million, which was approved in June 2023. It nearly doubled the original proposed budget of $56.8 million, which was reflected in the University of Tennessee at Knoxville’s proposed budget for 2022-23 fiscal year.

UT athletics director Danny White said in June 2022 that the initial budget was a “very soft number.”

Unforeseen soil and utility conditions discovered during construction caused the increase of $9.3 million to reach the final cost of $105.1 million. The increase in cost was expected to come from gifts to UT, which would not affect the Tennessee State School Bond Authority bonds UT was already using.

The initial funding for the project was expected to come from a combination of major donor gifts, ticket sales, seat donations, suite sales and the My All Campaign. The funding had nearly $8 million earmarked for naming rights to Lindsey Nelson Stadium on the budget approved in June 2023.

The renovation touched essentially every facet of the ballpark, which now has a capacity of more than 8,000. It started with a capacity of approximately 4,250 before the renovations.

What did Tennessee renovate at Lindsey Nelson Stadium?

Tennessee added multiple premium areas, including eight suites above the first-base line and the Rocky Top Club running along the rest of the stadium tower. It installed four-top tables down the left-field line prior to the 2025 season. It built a bar area behind the four-tops down the left-field line before this season. UT also renovated the MVP room behind home plate.

UT made a right-field student section. It created standing-room only sections in a concourse level below the stadium tower.

All stadium entrances were overhauled, including wider concourses and a renovated main entrance behind home plate. UT expanded an entrance along the first-base line and is continuing to work on finishing a left-field gate. It also built a players’ entrance in right field, which will still be under construction. It is still working on expanding the coaches’ offices.

A new sound system was installed before the 2025 season. New lights were added before this season. UT also installed a new turf field.

It made new concessions areas, restrooms and Vol Shop locations.