What LSU's Matt McMahon said after 73-63 loss at Tennessee

What LSU head coach Matt McMahon said during his postgame press conference after his team’s 73-63 loss to Tennessee Saturday night at Food City Center:

Opening Statement

“Credit to Tennessee for finding a way to win tonight. I was really proud of our players for their fight, the resolve that we showed. I thought guys really contributed for us. Jalen Reese grew up tonight, our freshman point guard, he was fantastic, made a lot of good things happen. We only had three turnovers, which we thought would be a key to give us a chance here tonight. I thought Marquel Sutton was fantastic in the second half. I could go down the line. Obviously the difference in the game, (Nate) Ament is a special, special player. His ability in the mid-range with his length and his touch is really, really difficult to defend. And then he does a great job getting to the free-throw line and converting there. And then, of course (Tennessee’s) rebounding. The No. 1 offensive rebounding team in the country, that certainly showed up tonight and helped lead to a win for Tennessee.”

LSU playing its first game without its two leading scorers in Dedan Thomas and Max Mackinnon

“Well, we shot it pretty well for three, for us. We made eight of them. I thought we got some good looks there. I wish we could have knocked a couple down there late. But really, I love the competitive spirit that our group showed tonight. As I mentioned, Jalen Reese, he went all 40 (minutes). Really did a great job running his team. I thought Mazi Mosley gave us a lift off the bench as well, in some extended minutes that he hasn’t been playing. So we learned a lot about our group and that’s how we need to compete and fight for 40 minutes every night out as we move forward.”

What went right for LSU late in the first half and early in the second half to rally from down 12 points and take the lead

“Well, I think the first half, we held them — I say held — held them to only six offensive rebounds. So we were able to limit some of the second-chance opportunities in that stretch to end the first half. And then a good start to the second half. And then our shot making, we were able to hit some threes there early in the second half, just really to stay in the fight there. But I thought those were the keys in that stretch where we went down from double figures to taking a three-point lead.”

What he liked about Jalen Reese’s play

“Well, I love that our team only had three turnovers. And I think with him being the point guard for all 40 minutes, and I’m sure when we look at the analytics, had an incredibly high usage rate. I think that’s a great credit to him. I thought he kept our team really organized on the offensive end of the floor, showed great leadership there. And then defensively, he’s always going to scrap. He’s a tough, tough kid. So I just thought he, brought a lot to our team. And then shot the ball with confidence from three, which he’s been spending a lot of extra time in the gym. And it was good to see that pay off for him here tonight.”

What he saw from Tennessee’s J.P. Estrella

“Just the size and physicality. He looks to me like — I think it’s why Tennessee’s really good. Everybody on the team knows their role and try to star in that role. (He) brings great physicality around the basket. And he anticipates when Gillespie or Ament are about to shoot it and he does his work early to get to the offensive glass. And then with his sizeI think, again, not a criticism, I was watching film, I don’t want to say struggled, but just didn’t seem like he had finished great around the basket in some of the games I’ve watched recently. And I thought tonight he was really, really efficient there in converting around the goal.”