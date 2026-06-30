Manny Marin transfers to Arkansas from Tennessee baseball

Manny Marin is transferring to Arkansas after two seasons with Tennessee baseball, he announced Tuesday.

Marin also is a draft-eligible sophomore and could be picked in the 2026 MLB Draft. He either will play professionally or at Arkansas as the Vols elected to pursue a new starting shortstop for the 2027 season.

He joins pitcher Brayden Krenzel as Vols who transferred to Arkansas. Infielder Ethan Moore and utility player Jay Abernathy also stayed in the SEC with Moore headed to Missouri and Abernathy committed to Oklahoma.

Marin hit .291 with nine homers and 43 RBIs in 55 games in 2026. But he hit .254 with two homers and 18 RBIs in 29 SEC games. He struck out 26 times and only walked eight times in conference play.

The 6-foot-1, 184-pound Marin started 52 games and was Tennessee’s shortstop throughout the season. He had a .976 fielding percentage and only made five errors.

The Florida native largely served as Tennessee’s starting third baseman as a freshman in 2025. He hit .283 with three homers and 23 RBIs as a freshman.

He played in 113 games with 97 starts in two seasons after signing as a highly touted shortstop in the 2024 class.

The Vols went 38-22 in coach Josh Elander‘s first season. They went 15-15 in SEC play with notable series wins against top-10 opponents in Mississippi State and Texas. They were the only program in the nation to go unbeaten in midweek games with a 14-0 record. UT’s season ended in the Chapel Hill Regional after it reached the postseason for the seventh straight season.