Josh Elander updates Manny Marin's injury status for Tennessee baseball vs Kent State

Josh Elander said he feels confident about Manny Marin going into Tennessee baseball‘s series against Kent State.

The sophomore shortstop missed the past three games dealing with a minor hand injury.

“Manny’s hand looks great,” Elander said Tuesday after the Vols beat UNC Asheville 10-3. “The swelling has really, really gone down. Feel confident about him going into the weekend. Obviously, want him to be able to play catch and go through a full practice day. We will see what (trainer Jeff Wood) says going in.”

The No. 13 Vols (4-0) host Kent State in a series starting Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Marin did not play against UNC Asheville nor did he play Tennessee’s doubleheader sweep against Nicholls on Saturday. Elander indicated after the doubleheader that he did not anticipate Marin missing much time, but he wanted to keep “the big picture in mind” with Marin.

Marin was hit by a pitch during the final scrimmage before the season started. X-rays over the weekend were negative.

“He’s been kind of navigating that all week,” Elander said Saturday. “We feel good about it. … I think with a little bit of the colder weather last night, it was a little bit tight, I guess would be the right term.”

Garrett Wright ‘making progress’ for Tennessee baseball

Garrett Wright is progressing after having hamate surgery to repair a fractured bone in his left hand, Elander said.

“Garrett is on track,” Elander said. “That hamate is kind of a pain tolerance deal. He took some good swing and took in and outs today. Making some progress there.”

Wright was a two-time All-MAC selection at Bowling Green. He hit .406 with eight homers and 48 RBIs in 2025. He also had 20 doubles and four triples for a .663 slugging percentage.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Wright is a career .396 hitter with 14 homers and 76 RBIs in two seasons. He can play catcher and outfield.

Blake Grimmer is still working his way back from lower back soreness that shelved him during the preseason.

“Just plugging away,” Elander said. “No major updates there.”

Grimmer hit .318 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 2025. He played in 27 games with nine starts. Grimmer established himself as one of Tennessee’s top power hitters going into the season. The left-handed hitter is a likely designated hitter, but the Michigan native could play third base or left field.

Manny Marin has missed past three games with hand injury

Marin went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in Tennessee’s season-opening 10-0 win Friday. The sophomore was not in the lineup Saturday when the Vols started Game 1 against Nicholls. He remained on the bench during infield warmups.

Ariel Antigua started the pats three games at shortstop in Marin’s absence. Antigua started at second on Friday with Marin at shortstop. Chris Newstrom played second base in the doubleheader Saturday. Tyler Myatt started at second Tuesday.

Marin hit .283 with three homers and 27 RBIs as a freshman in 2025. He played in 58 games with 45 starts, finishing the season as Tennessee’s starting third baseman.