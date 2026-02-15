Josh Elander updates Manny Marin's injury status for Tennessee baseball

Manny Marin is dealing with a minor hand injury, which kept him out of Tennessee baseball‘s doubleheader against Nicholls on Saturday.

Vols coach Josh Elander said Marin is day to day and X-rays were negative. Marin was hit by a pitch in Tennessee’s final scrimmage weekend.

The sophomore went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in Tennessee’s season-opening 10-0 win Friday. He was not in the lineup Saturday when the Vols started Game 1 against Nicholls. He remained on the bench during infield warmups.

Marin hit .283 with three homers and 27 RBIs as a freshman in 2025. He played in 58 games with 45 starts, finishing the season as Tennessee’s starting third baseman.

this story will be updated.