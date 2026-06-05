Manny Marin expected to enter transfer portal to leave Tennessee baseball
Manny Marin is not returning to Tennessee baseball for the 2027 season and is expected to enter the transfer portal, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Volquest on Friday.
Marin is a draft-eligible sophomore and could be picked in the 2026 MLB Draft.
Marin hit .291 with nine homers and 43 RBIs in 55 games. He hit .254 with two homers and 18 RBIs in 29 SEC games.
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The 6-foot-1, 184-pound Marin started 52 games and was Tennessee’s shortstop throughout the season. He had a .976 fielding percentage and only made five errors.
The Florida native largely served as Tennessee’s starting third baseman as a freshman in 2025. He hit .283 with three homers and 23 RBIs as a freshman.
This story will be updated.