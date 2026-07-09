Mario Trivella commits to Tennessee baseball as FIU transfer infielder

Mario Trivella has committed to Tennessee baseball as a transfer infielder from FIU, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Volquest on Thursday.

Trivella spent one season at FIU, leading the team with 15 homers and 50 RBIs. He hit .287/.384/.580 with FIU, while starting 49 games at shortstop.

The 5-foot-11 infielder spent two seasons at State College of Florida before transferring to FIU.

The Venezuelan hit .324 with seven homers, nine double, three triples and 44 RBIs in 56 games.

The Vols went 38-22 in coach Josh Elander‘s first season. They went 15-15 in SEC play with notable series wins against top-10 opponents in Mississippi State and Texas. They were the only program in the nation to go unbeaten in midweek games with a 14-0 record. UT’s season ended in the Chapel Hill Regional after it reached the postseason for the seventh straight season.