Max Anderson to enter NCAA transfer portal

Tennessee is set to lose reserve offensive lineman Max Anderson as he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal and leave the Volunteer football program after two years. The news was first reported by 247Sports.

The redshirt-freshman played in 14 career games with the Vols, including 12 this season – primarily on special teams. Anderson saw action in 2024 in games against UTEP and Kent State. The offensive lineman tallied 47 offensive snaps in 2024 and 76 in 2025, 45 of which came against East Tennessee Sate in week two. Anderson also entered the game off the bench in wins over UAB and New Mexico Sate in 2025.

Anderson was a former four-star recruit by Rivals out of Reedy High school in Frisco, TX. He will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

NCAA Transfer Portal Departures

Brendan Anes: The 6-foot-2, 223-pound freshman had three tackles this season, all against New Mexico State in November. He appeared in 12 of 13 game this season. Anes was a three-star prospect in the 2025 class. He was ranked No. 549 overall in the country, No. 59 at linebacker and No. 18 in the state of Tennessee, out of Page High School.

Jamal Wallace: The redshirt junior had seven tackles in nine games over the last two seasons, with three in three games last season and four in six games this season. Wallace transferred to Tennessee from the junior college ranks, out of Sierra College in Northern California. He played high school football in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kellen Lindstrom: Appeared in six games over the last two seasons, recording six total tackles. He had four tackles in three games as a freshman last season and two more as a redshirt freshman this season. Lindstrom was a four-star prospect in the class of 2024, ranked No. 319 overall, No. 34 among edge rushers and No. 8 in the state of Missouri, out of Springfield, Missouri.

Marcus Gorree Jr: The redshirt freshman defensive back from Chattanooga recored one tackle in four games over the last two seasons, appearing in two games as a freshman in 2024 and two more games this season. Goree was a three-star prospect in the class of 2024, ranked No. 534 overall, No. 51 at safety and No. 13 in the state of Tennessee.

Jake Merklinger: Merklinger served as the backup to UCLA transfer Joey Aguillar, who led the SEC in passing yards. Merklinger again saw limited action, participating in just four games. He completed 13 of 24 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns. In 2024, Merklinger participated in two games, completing six of nine passes for 48 yards. He served as the No.3 quarterback on the roster for the Vols. He redshirted due to playing in just two contested. He will have multiple years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

NFL Draft Declarations

Jermod McCoy: Did not play this season after tearing his ACL during offseason training in January. He was a star last season with 44 tackles, nine passes defended and four interceptions. He had 31 tackles and two interceptions in 12 games as a freshman at Oregon State before transferring to Tennessee.

Chris Brazzell II: He a breakout senior season in his second year with the Vols, catching 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 19 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns in 2024, after transferring from Tulane. In 15 games at Tulane he caught 45 passes for 722 yards and five touchdowns. Brazzell is ranked No. 7 at wide receiver on Mel Kiper Jr.’s NFL Draft Big Board. He’s ranked No. 34 overall on ESPN’s list of the best available prospects in the draft.

Arion Carter: Carter over the last seasons had 96 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 31 career games. He had a team-high 76 tackles this season, with 6.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks while appearing in 10 games. He missed two games and was limited against Oklahoma in November while dealing with turf toe injuries. Carter had 68 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss in 13 games last season and 17 tackles and 1.0 tackles for loss in eight games as a freshman in 2023.