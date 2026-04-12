Mia Pauldo, Mya Pauldo commit to Rutgers as Lady Vols basketball transfers

Mia Pauldo and Mya Pauldo committed to Rutgers on Sunday as transfers from Lady Vols basketball. The New Jersey natives announced their decision on Instagram.

Mia Pauldo was named to SEC all-freshman team as she averaged 10.4 points, 2.5 assists in 23.4 minutes per game. Pauldo started 17 games this season. Mya Pauldo averaged 1.8 points in 10.1 minutes per game. She made one start this season.

The twins will play for new Rutgers coach Gary Redus II, a former LSU assistant.

The Pauldo twins are two of the eight outgoing transfers for the Vols and coach Kim Caldwell. There are no returning players on the roster.

“After much thought, conversation & soul-searching we have decided to enter the transfer portal,” the twins wrote on their shared Instagram when they announced their decision to leave UT. “We’d like to thank the coaching staff for the opportunity to be part of the Lady Vols family. Thank you to our teammates whom we’ve formed a sisterhood with. Thank you fans for your energy and support. Excited to accept the challenge of the next phase of our journey.”

Landing the Pauldo twins was a big recruiting coup for Caldwell. Mia Pauldo was a McDonald’s All-American and a top-10 player. She was named the New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior. The twins graduated from Morris Catholic Catholic High School. They are natives of Paterson, New Jersey.

They formed part of a five-person recruiting class. All of the class entered the portal following the season. Jaida Civil, Lauren Hurst and Deniya Prawl made up the rest of the class. Hurst has committed to Virginia Tech.

Kaniya Boyd, Talaysia Cooper and Alyssa Latham also transferred. Cooper committed to Ole Miss. Latham committed to Virginia Tech.

Caldwell has already rebuilt part of her roster. She has added guards Avery Mills and Noami White and forward Harper Peterson to the roster. Mills transferred from Liberty. White transferred from Northern Arizona. Peterson transferred from Stanford. All have multiple seasons of eligibility remaining.