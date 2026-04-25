Miles Kitselman signs with Detroit Lions as undrafted free agent following 2026 NFL Draft

Tight end Miles Kitselman did not hear his name called during the 2026 NFL Draft, but he was one of the early free agent signings. Kitselman is headed to Detroit as an undrafted free agent.

A native of Lyndon, Kansas, Kitselman started his career at Hutchinson Community College before eventually transferring to Alabama. Kitselman spent two seasons in Tuscaloosa before transferring to Tennessee and becoming an immediate contributor for the Vols with a breakout 2024 season.

During his first season at Tennessee, Kitselman hauled in 22 passes for 301 yards and a receiving touchdown, He also added one rushing touchdown during he campaign. In his final season, Kitselman totaled 26 receptions for 253 yards and two touchdowns, serving as a steady presence in the passing game while also contributing as a blocker.

Kitselman’s size and physicality allowed him to impact the game in multiple ways. At 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, he provided a big target in the middle of the field while also showing the ability to line up in multiple spots within the offense.

During his time in Knoxville, Kitselman continued to develop as a complete tight end, handling responsibilities both as a receiver and in the run game.

About this year’s NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23–25, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with events centered around Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The city is planning to turn the North Shore area into a large football fan festival throughout the weekend.

The Draft opens on Thursday night, April 23rd, with the first round kicking off at 8 p.m. ET. On Friday, April 24th, rounds two and three begin at 7 p.m. ET. The draft wraps up on Saturday, April 25th, with the final four rounds starting at noon ET.

If you’re looking to tune in, you’ve got plenty of ways to watch—NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes are all carrying the draft. Streaming options include NFL+, ESPN+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and Sling TV.

Tennessee has a number of prospects eligible for this year’s draft, including Chris Brazzell, Joshua Josephs, Colton Hood, Jermod McCoy, Bryson Eason, Dominic Bailey, Andre Turrentine, Jalen McMurray, Joey Aguilar, Miles Kitselman, and Tyre West.