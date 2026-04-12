Miles Rubin commits to Tennessee basketball as Loyola forward in transfer portal

Miles Rubin has committed to Tennessee basketball as a transfer forward from Loyola (Chicago), he told Volquest.

Rubin averaged 11.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks as a junior for the Ramblers before entering the transfer portal.

The Chicago native has been a shot-blocking wizard in his career. He has blocked 237 shots in 103 games, 100 of which he has started. The Loyola record for career blocks was 176, which he broke early in his junior season.

The 6-foot-10, 220-pound Rubin set the Loyola single-season record with 76 blocks as a freshman. He broke it with 85 blocks as a sophomore then blocked 76 again as a junior. He has ranked in the top-20 nationally in block rate in all of his three seasons, including ranking No. 1 in the 2023-24 season.

Rubin scored at least 10 points in 19 of 33 games last season with two games of 20 points or more. He had 10 games with 10 or more rebounds and six double-doubles.

Rubin is the third transfer commit to Tennessee. He joins Belmont guard Tyler Lundblade and Cal guard Dai Dai Ames.

Lundblade, the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year in the 2025-26 season, averaged 15.6 points, shooting 40.6% on 3-pointers in the 2025-26 season. He was one of 17 players to make more than 100 3-pointers this season. He made 115 in the 2025-26 season after making 104 the year prior.

Ames averaged a career-best 16.9 points and shot 37.6% on 3-pointers at Cal. He also hit 85% of his free throws. He had 12 games with at least 20 points and topped 25 points in five of those.

Ames was a third-team All-ACC selection.