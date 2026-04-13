'An ideal fit': Tennessee announces signing of Loyola Chicago transfer center Miles Rubin

Tennessee basketball on Monday announced the signing of Loyola (Chicago) transfer center Miles Rubin, who committed to the Vols on Sunday. He’s the third addition for Rick Barnes out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, following Belmont guard Tyler Lundblade and Cal guard Dai Dai Ames.

The signing of Ames has not yet been announced. Lundblade’s signing was announced on April 2.

“We are pleased to have Miles and his family join us here at Tennessee,” Barnes said in a press release.

“He is an incredibly tough and hard-working player who loves to be a star in his role. Miles is an ideal fit in our defensive scheme as a sensational rim protector who can also defend one-on-one in the post and guard on the perimeter.”

Rubin averaged 11.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks as a junior at Loyola this season before entering the transfer portal. The Chicago native blocked 237 shots in 103 games over three seasons with the Ramblers. The Loyola record for career blocks was 176, which he broke early in his junior season.

The 6-foot-10, 220-pound Rubin set the Loyola single-season record with 76 blocks as a freshman. He broke it with 85 blocks as a sophomore then blocked 76 again as a junior. He has ranked in the top-20 nationally in block rate in all of his three seasons, including ranking No. 1 in the 2023-24 season.

Rubin scored at least 10 points in 19 of 33 games last season with two games of 20 points or more. He had 10 games with 10 or more rebounds and six double-doubles.

“Offensively,” Barnes said, “he is an impressive lob threat with really good hands, nice touch around the rim and quality passing ability. Miles is excited to play on a big stage, compete daily against elite competition and make a run in the NCAA Tournament, as well as work with Garrett Medenwald in the weight room.”

Vols had in-home visit with Juke Harris on Sunday

The Vols conducted an in-home visit with Wake Forest transfer guard Juke Harris on Sunday evening. The 6-foot-7 sophomore is the No. 3 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal in the On3 Industry Ranking after averaging 21.4 points in his second season at Wake.

He had an effective field goal percentage of 52.7 while shooting 44.4% from the floor and 33.2% from the 3-point line. He averaged 6.1 points in 19.0 minutes per game as a freshman in 2024-25.

Harris picked Wake Forest over Tennessee out of high school, as a four-star prospect out of Salisbury, N.C. He was the No. 95 overall player in the 2024 Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 34 small forward in the class and the No. 9 player in North Carolina.

Six Tennessee players have entered NCAA Transfer Portal

Tennessee lost six players to the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opened last week: Junior forwards Cade Phillips and Jaylen Carey, redshirt sophomore forward J.P. Estrella, sophomore guard Bishop Boswell and freshmen guards Amari Evans and Clarence Massamba.

Estrella committed to Michigan last week and Boswell started a visit at North Carolina State on Sunday.

Sophomore guard Ethan Burg and freshman wing Nate Ament have not yet announced plans for next season. Brown averaged 4.8 points and 3.6 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game this season, making 10 starts in his 35 games. Freshman forward Dewayne Brown II announced he’ll be back with the Vols next season.

The NCAA Transfer Portal opened last Tuesday, after the conclusion of the Final Four, and will stay open until April 21. The 15-day window only applies to portal entries. Players do not have a deadline to commit to a new school after entering the portal. If a head coach leaves a school, players will have a separate 15-day window to enter the portal.