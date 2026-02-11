Milton quarterback Derrick Baker details commitment to Tennessee football

Milton High quarterback Derrick Baker has known that he liked Tennessee football for a long time. On Wednesday, he pulled the trigger and committed publicly to play his football on Rocky Top.

“Tennessee has always had an edge,” Baker said. “It’s just the relationship with coach (Joey) Halzle. I’ve been on the phone with him more than anybody else, especially when I was hurt and rehabbing. He was the first coach to come and see me throw when I was cleared and that meant a lot. I just feel like they offer the best development for me and they are a perfect fit.”

So when did he know?

“I have been knowing it was Tennessee,” Baker said. “I would say at least the last couple of months I have felt that way, and last week I was talking to my head coach and he told me to do it because Tennessee was a great place and so I called my mom and dad and told them that’s what I wanted to do.”

Baker is a load at quarterback that can throw it and run it. He camped at Tennessee last summer and really impressed the coaching staff to the point that they started to recruit him more heavily.

“I think it’s my versatility,” Baker said. “I’ve been in several different offenses and I feel like that I’m able to take my skill set and make the offense play at its optimal level. I just feel like I’m an all-around player that can do things in the run game, RPO and throw off play action. Ultimately just feel like I can do anything they need to help the team succeed.”

The QB from Fort Myers, Florida, didn’t know a ton before he camped at Tennessee, but what he didn’t know about the Vols was a very special color.

“I love orange,” Baker said. “It’s been my favorite color my whole life and it’s just beautiful up there. The environment at Tennessee is special and every time I have come through that state I have seen people wearing Tennessee orange and their fan base is so strong.”

Baker really has enjoyed getting to know Josh Heupel.

“Coach Heupel is really easy to talk to,” Baker said. “He is the head coach that I’ve talked to the most and he is very hands-on with his relationship and I really appreciate that and that caught my eye.”￼