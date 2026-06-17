Where Tennessee baseball players, signees rank in MLB.com Top 200 draft prospects list

Tennessee baseball is expected to show well once again in the MLB Draft with the 2026 showcase less than a month away.

With nine 2026 signees and three current Vols ranked as the MLB.com Top 200 draft prospects, there will be plenty to pay attention to for Tennessee fans. Here’s a list of Tennessee representatives in the current rankings.

The 2026 MLB Draft will begin on July 11.

Jared Grindlinger (No. 18)

Grindlinger is the crown jewel of Tennessee’s stacked 2026 signing class, but there’s substantial fear Trent Grindlinger’s younger brother never makes it to campus for the Vols.

The Huntington Beach, Calif. star is an outfielder and left-handed pitcher. He’s a legit two-way player for Tennessee if he makes it to campus, but most scouts view his hitting with higher upside.

Grindlinger ranks No. 18 in MLB Pipeline’s Top 200 Draft Prospects list and No. 5 in the 2026 recruiting class by Perfect Game.

Trevor Condon (No. 22)

Condon is the third-highest ranked Tennessee signee at No. 21 by Perfect Game, but MLB Pipeline has him as the No. 22 draft prospect in their top 200.

Condon is a 5-foot-11, left-handed hitting outfielder from Woodstock, Ga. where he attends Etowah High School.

Tegan Kuhns (No. 24)

Tennessee’s ace – Kuhns – is a draft-eligible sophomore and will sign this summer as an expected early round pick.

Kuhns took a major step in 2026 with a 5-5 record and 3.56 ERA in 15 games (14 starts) that spanned 81 innings pitched. He struck out 106 and walked 16 with an opposing batting average of .254. Kuhns was named second team All-SEC in 2026.

Kaiden McCarthy (No. 78)

Tennessee signee McCarthy is a right-handed pitcher from Vermont Academy. He is 6-foot and weighs 185 pounds. McCarthy is ranked as the No. 44 player in the cycle by Perfect Game. McCarthy has a four-pitch mix, including a sweeping slider.

Shawn Sullivan (No. 83)

Sullivan is a right-handed pitcher from Walsh Jesuit, Ohio. He’s considered the No. 79 player in the 2026 cycle by Perfect Game. Sullivan is thought to have one of the more explosive fastballs of any prep player being considered for the draft.

Cole Koeninger (No. 98)

Koeninger has high upside in both the field (shortstop) and on the mound as a right-handed pitcher. His fastball sits in the mid-to-low 90s and he displays power from the right side of the box. Perfect Game tabbed Koeninger as the No. 14 player in the Class of 2026.

Jack Dugan (No. 106)

Dugan is an in-state prospect from Lipscomb Academy who routinely plays on the left side of the infield but could have a future in the corner outfield. He’s considered the No. 181 recruit in the cycle by Perfect Game and a big draft risk for the Vols.

Sean Dunlap (No. 112)

Dunlap is a big catcher who possesses plenty of power at the plate and arm strength behind the dish. He’s considered one of the top prep catchers in the country, ranking No. 41 in the cycle by Perfect Game.

Tyler Putnam (No. 134)

Putnam’s projectables are off the chart with a fastball that has touched 97 miles per hour. He offers a four-pitch mix with a solid slider. Putnam is ranked No. 141 in the cycle by Perfect Game.

Gary Morse (No. 137)

The 6-foot-8 right-handed pitcher plays his fastball and changeup well of one another with the latter showcasing a splitter-look. Morse is ranked No. 92 in the cycle by Perfect Game.

Henry Ford (No. 145)

In his one season with Tennessee after transferring in from Virginia, Ford led the Vols with 20 home runs and 57 RBI while hitting .293 and scoring 51 runs and slashing 15 doubles.

Ford made the move to third base this season after playing corner outfield and first base with the Cavaliers.

Garrett Wright (No. 188)

Wright played one season with the Vols after beginning his career at Bowling Green. The versatile defender played the majority of the 2026 season in centerfield, but also saw time in left field and at catcher.

Wright led the Vols with a .348 average and .439 on-base percentage. He missed the first few weeks of the season while recovering from a broken hamate bone.