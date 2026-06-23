Where Tennessee baseball players, signees and portal commits rank in Perfect Game MLB Draft projections

Tennessee baseball is expected to show well once again in the MLB Draft with the 2026 showcase less than three weeks away.

With 13 signees in the 2026 class and seven current Vols ranked as Perfect Game Top 500 draft prospects, there will be plenty to pay attention to for Tennessee fans. The Vols even have two transfer portal commits who appear in the rankings.

Here’s a list of Tennessee representatives in the current rankings.

Jared Grindlinger (No. 17)

Grindlinger is the crown jewel of Tennessee’s stacked 2026 signing class, but there’s substantial fear Trent Grindlinger’s younger brother never makes it to campus for the Vols.

The Huntington Beach, Calif. star is an outfielder and left-handed pitcher. He’s a legit two-way player for Tennessee if he makes it to campus, but most scouts view his hitting with higher upside.

Grindlinger ranks No. 18 in MLB Pipeline’s Top 200 Draft Prospects list and No. 5 in the 2026 recruiting class by Perfect Game. Baseball America lists Grinlinger as owning one of the best changeups of the high school prospects.

Trevor Condon (No. 22)

Condon is the third-highest ranked Tennessee signee at No. 21 by Perfect Game, but MLB Pipeline has him as the No. 22 draft prospect in their top 200.

Condon is a 5-foot-11, left-handed hitting outfielder from Woodstock, Ga. where he attends Etowah High School. Baseball America also recognizes Condon as one of the top hitters and defensive outfielders for the high school prospects.

Tegan Kuhns (No. 33)

Tennessee’s ace – Kuhns – is a draft-eligible sophomore and will sign this summer as an expected early round pick.

Kuhns took a major step in 2026 with a 5-5 record and 3.56 ERA in 15 games (14 starts) that spanned 81 innings pitched. He struck out 106 and walked 16 with an opposing batting average of .254. Kuhns was named second team All-SEC in 2026.

Baseball America lists Kuhns as possessing one of the best fastballs of the college prospects.

Kaiden McCarthy (No. 54)

Tennessee signee McCarthy is a right-handed pitcher from Vermont Academy. He is 6-foot and weighs 185 pounds. McCarthy is ranked as the No. 44 player in the cycle by Perfect Game. McCarthy has a four-pitch mix, including a sweeping slider.

Cole Koeninger (No. 68)

Koeninger has high upside in both the field (shortstop) and on the mound as a right-handed pitcher. His fastball sits in the mid-to-low 90s and he displays power from the right side of the box. Perfect Game tabbed Koeninger as the No. 14 player in the Class of 2026.

Sean Dunlap (No. 76)

Dunlap is a big catcher who possesses plenty of power at the plate and arm strength behind the dish. He’s considered one of the top prep catchers in the country, ranking No. 41 in the cycle by Perfect Game. Baseball America also recognizes Dunlap as one of the top athletes and defensive catchers of the high school prospects.

Henry Ford (No. 135)

In his one season with Tennessee after transferring in from Virginia, Ford led the Vols with 20 home runs and 57 RBI while hitting .293 and scoring 51 runs and slashing 15 doubles.

Ford made the move to third base this season after playing corner outfield and first base with the Cavaliers.

AJ Curry (No. 155)

Curry was one of 11 Tennessee baseball signees who received invitations to the 2026 MLB Draft Combine. Curry is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound outfielder who is ranked No. 40 by Perfect Game. He’s Tennessee’s fourth-highest ranked signee in the class and from San Diego.

Gannon Grant (No. 174)

Grant is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound right-handed pitcher from Center Grove High School in Greenwood, IN. He’s ranked No. 86 in the Perfect game cycle for the 2026 class.

Tyler Putnam (No. 198)

Putnam’s projectables are off the chart with a fastball that has touched 97 miles per hour. He offers a four-pitch mix with a solid slider. Putnam is ranked No. 141 in the cycle by Perfect Game.

Jack Dugan (No. 203)

Dugan is an in-state prospect from Lipscomb Academy who routinely plays on the left side of the infield but could have a future in the corner outfield. He’s considered the No. 181 recruit in the cycle by Perfect Game and a big draft risk for the Vols.

Bo Rhudy (No. 211)

Rhudy had a 3.38 ERA in 23 games. The right-handed pitcher struck out 41 and walked six in 32 innings after transferring from Kennesaw State.

Garrett Wright (No. 222)

Wright played one season with the Vols after beginning his career at Bowling Green. The versatile defender played the majority of the 2026 season in centerfield, but also saw time in left field and at catcher.

Wright led the Vols with a .348 average and .439 on-base percentage. He missed the first few weeks of the season while recovering from a broken hamate bone.

Shawn Sullivan (No. 227)

Sullivan is a right-handed pitcher from Walsh Jesuit, Ohio. He’s considered the No. 79 player in the 2026 cycle by Perfect Game. Sullivan is thought to have one of the more explosive fastballs of any prep player being considered for the draft.

Jake McCoy (No. 237)

McCoy, who committed to Tennessee on June 22, has a 5-5 record and a 7.11 ERA in two seasons at South Carolina, but is a projected early pick in the 2026 MLB Draft in July. He missed the 2026 season after having Tommy John surgery. McCoy picked UT over LSU and a potential return to South Carolina. He visited Tennessee on Friday.

The southpaw was 4-5 with a 6.90 ERA in 14 starts in 2025 before missing last season. He struck out 77 and walked 40 in 60 innings. He was 1-0 with a 7.88 ERA as a freshman in 2024, pitching in 12 games with one start.

Gary Morse (No. 247)

The 6-foot-8 right-handed pitcher plays his fastball and changeup well of one another with the latter showcasing a splitter-look. Morse is ranked No. 92 in the cycle by Perfect Game. Baseball America lists Morse as owning one of the best changeups of the high school prospects.

Brandon Arvidson (No. 272)

Arvidson dealt with injuries throughout his redshirt-junior campaign in Knoxville, finishing with a 1-0 record and 4.34 ERA across 37.1 innings pitched that included 16 appearances with one start. The southpaw struck out 44 and walked 14.

Ricky Ojeda (No. 254)

Ojeda, who committed to Tennessee out of the transfer portal, has a 3.60 ERA in 72 appearances with nine starts in three seasons at UC Irvine. The left-handed pitcher has struck out 219 in 180 innings with 74 walks.

Ojeda posted 3.77 ERA with 62 strikeouts to 20 walks in 62 innings in 2026. He pitched in 18 games with seven starts with a 3-3 record. opponents tallied a .228 batting average against him. Ojeda was named All-Big west Honorable Mention in 2026.

Jaxson Wood (No. 314)

Wood is a 5-foot-9 shortstop from Hoover, Ala. He’s ranked No. 59 by Perfect Game for the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Reese Chapman (No. 385)

Chapman broke out as a fourth-year senior for the Vols in 2026, finishing with a .317 batting average with 11 home runs, 46 RBI and 52 runs scored. He led Tennessee with 31 walks on the year.

Drew Christine (No. 390)

Christine is a left-handed pitcher from St. Johns College in Olney, MD. He’s considered the No. 386 prospect in the 2026 recruiting class by Perfect Game. He stands in at 6-foot-3, weighing 165 pounds.

Stone Lawless (No. 453)

Lawless, who told Volquest he is returning to the Vols for the 2027 season, hit .234 with seven home runs and 19 RBI in 2026. He walked 17 times and scored 21 runs.