Noami White commits to Lady Vols basketball as second Kim Caldwell transfer portal addition

Naomi White has committed to Lady Vols basketball as the second transfer portal addition in as many days for coach Kim Caldwell.

White was the highest-scoring freshman in Division I last season. She averaged 20.8 points at Northern Arizona, where she set records for offense including single-season scoring (667 points) and 3-pointers made (92). White was named the Big Sky freshman of the year and earned first-team all-conference honors.

The 5-foot-9 guard shot 36.5% on 3-pointers. She made a program-record nine 3-pointers against Weber State on Jan. 8.

White joins Liberty guard Avery Mills as transfers committed to Caldwell, who is undergoing a roster overhaul after all eight potential returners enter the transfer portal.

White averaged 37.5 minutes per game, which ranked fourth in the nation. She played one season at Northern Arizona, where she transferred from Grand Canyon University. White redshirted at GCU under former coach Molly Miller, who is now the coach at Arizona State.

The Omaha, Nebraska, native has three years of eligibility remaining.

Mills has two years of eligibility remaining. She committed Wednesday.

Mills averaged 15.3 points this season at Liberty, while shooting 42.7% on 3-pointers. She earned First Team All-Conference honors. She was also named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team in 2024. The 5-foot-9 guard was the first visitor in the transfer portal for Caldwell.