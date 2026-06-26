ESPN: 'Patience is in order' for Nate Ament and the Milwaukee Bucks

Adding Arizona guard Brayden Burries and Tennessee wing Nate Ament in the first 13 picks of the NBA Draft earned the Milwaukee Bucks a ‘B’ in ESPN’s draft grades.

Despite adding the two lottery picks, the moves served as “a reminder that it will be a long road back after trading Giannis Antetokounmpo,” according to ESPN’s Ben Golliver.

“Milwaukee can claim it got good value with both picks: Burries (No. 10) and Ament (No. 13) were both projected by some analysts to go higher than where they landed,” Golliver wrote. “Burries, a two-way guard from Arizona, and Ament, a long forward from Tennessee, are both one-and-done prospects with the potential to blossom into solid NBA players.”

The Bucks traded Antetokounmpo before the draft, sending the two-time MVP in a blockbuster to the Miami Heat along with Bobby Portis in exchange for Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis and three first-round picks.

Nate Ament is highest NBA Draft pick for Vols since 2002

The first of those three first-round picks was used on Ament at No. 13 overall Tuesday night. He’s the highest of 13 NBA Draft picks during the Rick Barnes era at Tennessee and the highest pick for the Vols since Marcus Haislip was also picked at No. 13 by the Bucks in 2002.

Ament was projected to be the No. 9 overall pick to the Dallas Mavericks in ESPN’s final NBA mock draft on Monday, after spending recent weeks at No. 10 to the Bucks. He was No. 9 overall on ESPN’s ranking of the best players available entering the draft.

“It’s probably best to remain patient with Ament,” Golliver added, “who must fill out physically and improve his scoring efficiency.”

Golliver added that Ament “has fantastic physical tools but will need multiple years to add strength and refine his game.”

Nate Ament at Tennessee: 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists per game

Ament averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 35 games during his lone season with the Vols. He started in all 35 games he played and averaged 29.7 minutes per game while shooting 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line.

“Ament played hurt at the end of the season,” ESPN’s Bobby Marks wrote, “but still averaged 7.5 free throw attempts in his final 10 games. His size and play during the SEC showed that he has top-10 talent.”

“The Bucks’ young talent base disintegrated in recent years when the team attempted to build around Antetokounmpo, so Burries and Ament represent critical building blocks. Ament acknowledged Tuesday that Antetokounmpo left ‘big shoes to fill over there.’ Even so, patience is in order.”