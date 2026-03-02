Tennessee assistant coach Amorrow Morgan says Vols are 'optimistic' about Nate Ament injury news

Tennessee assistant coach Amorrow Morgan says Vols are 'optimistic' about Nate Ament injury newsby: Grant Ramey1 hour agoGrantRameyRead In AppTennessee forward Nate Ament (10) dribbles the ball past Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) during a NCAA basketball game between Tennessee and Alabama at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Feb. 28, 2026.Tennessee assistant coach Amorrow Morgan said Monday morning that the Vols are "optimistic" about Nate Ament's right leg injury.