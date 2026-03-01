What Rick Barnes said about Nate Ament's injury in Tennessee basketball loss vs Alabama

Nate Ament left the game in the first half with 7:42 after suffering a right leg injury. Ament didn’t return in the first half. Ament returned to start the second half but played just over two minutes. Following the game, head coach Rick Barnes gave the latest he had on his talented freshman, who scored just two points in the Vols 71-69 loss to Alabama.



“I don’t know,” Barnes said of Ament on his post game radio show. “He tried and if he can’t go obviousy he was feeling it. It wasn’t just his knee. but it was the same ankle e turned he turned last game.”

Ament was hurt midway through the first half when an Alabama player rolled onto Ament’s left knee as he reached for a loose ball following a turnover from Alabama guard Amari Allen. UT trainer Chad Newman evaluated Ament on the floor. He left with 7:42 before halftime.

The star forward was down for a bit before walking off on his own power to the UT locker room.

Ament spent time in the tunnel stretching with strength coach Garrett Medenwald, but did not return in the first half.

He warmed up with his teammates before the second half and returned to the lineup after halftime. He exited again soon after with 17:53 to play and was ruled doubtful to return. He spent the rest of the game on the Tennessee bench.

Ament had two points on 1-for-5 shooting against the Crimson Tide. He scored his only points on a second-half jumper at the 18:04 mark, 11 seconds before he returned to the bench for good.

The freshman had at least 20 points in six of his past 10 games. Ament, who averaged 17.9 points entering Saturday, had scored in double figures in every game since he had nine against Texas on January 6.