Nate Ament injury update -- Tennessee's freshman doubtful to return
Tennessee basketball freshman star Nate Ament returned form the locker room with his team and started the second half.
After scoring his first points of the game, Ament following a defensive possession left the game at the 17:53 mark and arruting to UT officials is doubtul to return.
Ament left the game at the 7:42 mark of the first half after he appeared to get his leg pinned underneath an Alabama player putting his right knee in an awkward position. Tennessee led 20-16 at the time. Ament didn’t return in the first half. Tennessee’s official word is that Ament is being evaluated with a right leg injury.
Ament, in obvious discomfort, was examined by Tennessee trainer Chad Newman and he left the four under his own power. He was seen in the tunnel of the Food City Center, hopping around and moving back and forth.
Ament was 0-for-4 with 3 offensive rebounds before the injury.
Ament entered the game averaging 17.9 points per game. Ament has scored in double figures in every game since he scored 9 against Texas on January 6. He has scored 20 points or more in 6 of the last 10 games.
The Manassas, Virginia native arrived as Tennessee my decorate prep recruit and has been a catalyst in the growth of Tennessee this year. Ament has been named the SEC freshman of the week six times this season and is projected to be a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.