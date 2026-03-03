Amari Evans starting for Tennessee basketball with Nate Ament out with right leg injury

Amari Evans will make his first career start for Tennessee basketball at South Carolina.

The freshman guard is starting in place of Nate Ament, who is sidelined with a right leg injury he suffered in UT’s 71-69 loss to Alabama on Saturday.

Evans is averaging 12.7 minutes in 25 games for the Vols (20-9, 10-6 SEC), who face the Gamecocks (12-17, 3-13) on Tuesday (6 p.m. ET, SEC Network). The 6-foot-5 guard played a season-high 28 minutes against Alabama after Ament was injured. He had seven points and eight rebounds.

Ament was announced as out for the game Monday. He did not practice before the Vols traveled to Columbia, South Carolina.

Vols coach Rick Barnes said Saturday that he thought Ament had a knee issue. But Barnes also said Ament tweaked the right ankle injury he suffered in a loss at Missouri on Tuesday. Vols associate coach Justin Gainey indicated Monday that the swelling in both areas made it “tough to kinda determine which was a greater concern.”

Ament had an MRI on Sunday, Gainey said, but Tennessee hadn’t received a full report back on the scan.

Ament was hurt midway through the first half when an Alabama player rolled onto Ament’s left knee as he reached for a loose ball following a turnover from Alabama guard Amari Allen. UT trainer Chad Newman evaluated Ament on the floor. He left with 7:42 before halftime.

Ament spent time in the tunnel stretching with strength coach Garrett Medenwald, but did not return in the first half.

The freshman warmed up with his teammates before the second half and returned to the lineup after halftime. He exited again soon after with 17:53 to play and was ruled doubtful to return. He spent the rest of the game on the Tennessee bench.

Ament had two points on 1-for-5 shooting against the Crimson Tide. He scored his only points on a second-half jumper at the 18:04 mark, 11 seconds before he returned to the bench for good.

Ament is averaging 17.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game this season.