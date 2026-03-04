Rick Barnes says Nate Ament 'absolutely' will play again this season for Tennessee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rick Barnes looked down at the end of the Tennessee basketball with a minute left in Tuesday’s game at South Carolina, smiled at Nate Ament and jokingly nodded for the five-star freshman to go check in.

Ament, in street clothes while sidelined by a right leg injury, jumped up and started to head that direction, with the Vols cruising toward a 78-59 win at Colonial Life Arena.

“He looks good today,” Barnes said after the game. “We obviously knew he was not going to play. Our doctors and trainers will tell us on that. I could just tell you, if it were up to Nate, he would have played today.”

Barnes went a step further, saying that Ament “absolutely” will play again this season for No. 23 Tennessee (21-9, 11-6 SEC). The Vols host Vanderbilt on Saturday (2 p.m. ET, ESPN) in the regular-season finale on senior day at Food City Center.

“Oh yeah, absolutely,” Barnes said when asked if Ament would get back on the floor. “I’m telling you, he would have played today. If they would have agreed to let him play today. That’s who he is. He just wants to play.”

Tennessee didn’t need Ament at South Carolina, where J.P. Estrella and Felix Okpara combined for 42 points and 20-for-27 shooting in a dominant road win. The Vols finished with 56 points in the paint.

Ament is averaging 17.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game this season.

Ament was announced as out for the game Monday. He did not practice before the Vols traveled to South Carolina as he continues to be evaluated.

“I think if you asked him right now, it’s more of a high-ankle sprain,” Barnes said of the injury Ament suffered Saturday against Alabama. “I think the knee is fine. But that’s what I think from just talking to him. What he was feeling last night and today, he was moving a lot better. It was more of the high-ankle sprain.”

Ament suffered the injury with 7:42 left in the first half against Alabama after his right leg awkwardly folded under him while he went to the floor after a loose ball. He didn’t return in the first half, but started the second half and played two minutes before the Tennessee coaching staff decided to take him out.

“I’ve told you guys all year, he’s one of the toughest kids I’ve ever been around,” Barnes said. “The fact that he played in the Missouri game after that high-ankle turn, he wanted to play the other night. Obviously, doctors didn’t think it was the wisest thing to do. I can tell you, if it were up to him, he would have played today. Obviously, the right decision was not to play him.”

Barnes said Saturday that he thought Ament had a knee issue. But Barnes also said Ament tweaked the right ankle injury he suffered in a loss at Missouri on Feb. 24. Vols associate coach Justin Gainey indicated Monday that the swelling in both areas made it “tough to kinda determine which was a greater concern.”

Ament had an MRI on Sunday, Gainey said.

Ament was hurt midway through the first half when an Alabama player rolled onto Ament’s left knee as he reached for a loose ball following a turnover from Alabama guard Amari Allen. UT trainer Chad Newman evaluated Ament on the floor. He left with 7:42 before halftime.

Ament spent time in the tunnel stretching with strength coach Garrett Medenwald, but did not return in the first half.

The freshman warmed up with his teammates before the second half and returned to the lineup after halftime. He exited again soon after with 17:53 to play and was ruled doubtful to return. He spent the rest of the game on the Tennessee bench.

Ament had two points on 1-for-5 shooting against the Crimson Tide. He scored his only points on a second-half jumper at the 18:04 mark, 11 seconds before he returned to the bench for good.