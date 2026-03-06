Rick Barnes unsure if Nate Ament will play for Tennessee basketball vs Vanderbilt

Rick Barnes isn’t sure if Nate Ament will play for Tennessee basketball against Vanderbilt in the regular-season finale Saturday.

The Vols coach said Ament has been a “model patient” in rehabbing a high ankle sprain on his right leg.

“Other than that, we don’t know,” Barnes said Friday. “I have said it before, if it was up to him, he would play every game. We obviously have to make sure that we are doing the right thing for Nate.”

Barnes indicated Ament did not practice Thursday, but trainer Chad Newman had Ament “do a little running.”

“I think it is one of those deals where Chad might tell you he is doing better than expected,” Barnes said. “But still with that high ankle sprain, it takes time.”

The No. 23 Vols (21-9, 11-6 SEC) host No. 24 Vanderbilt (23-8, 10-8) on Saturday (2 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Food City Center.

Ament is averaging 17.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game this season.

Ament was injured with 7:42 left in the first half against Alabama on Feb. 28 after his right leg awkwardly folded under him while he went to the floor after a loose ball. He didn’t return in the first half, but started the second half and played two minutes before the Tennessee coaching staff decided to take him out.

He did not play in Tennessee’s 78-59 win at South Carolina on Tuesday.

Ament also tweaked his ankle against Missouri on Feb. 24. Barnes indicated after the loss to Alabama that Ament injured both his knee and his ankle on the play against the Crimson Tide.