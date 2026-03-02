Nate Ament will not practice Monday before Tennessee basketball plays at South Carolina

Nate Ament will not practice for Tennessee basketball on Monday as the Vols prepare to face South Carolina on Tuesday, associate head coach Justin Gainey said.

The superstar freshman suffered a right leg injury in Tennessee’s 71-69 loss to Alabama on Saturday.

Vols coach Rick Barnes said afterward that he thought Ament had a knee issue. But Barnes also said Ament tweaked the right ankle injury he suffered in a loss at Missouri on Tuesday. Gainey indicated that the swelling in both areas made it “tough to kinda determine which was a greater concern.”

Ament had an MRI on Sunday, Gainey said, but Tennessee hadn’t received a full report back on the scan.

“We didn’t have a lot of information, just kind of general,” Gainey said. “So today hopefully we kind of get updated on that and where things are with it.”

Ament is averaging 17.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game this season as the Vols (20-9, 10-6) prepare to play at South Carolina (12-17, 3-13) on Tuesday (6 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

Ament was hurt midway through the first half when an Alabama player rolled onto Ament’s left knee as he reached for a loose ball following a turnover from Alabama guard Amari Allen. UT trainer Chad Newman evaluated Ament on the floor. He left with 7:42 before halftime.

Ament spent time in the tunnel stretching with strength coach Garrett Medenwald, but did not return in the first half.

The freshman warmed up with his teammates before the second half and returned to the lineup after halftime. He exited again soon after with 17:53 to play and was ruled doubtful to return. He spent the rest of the game on the Tennessee bench.

Ament had two points on 1-for-5 shooting against the Crimson Tide. He scored his only points on a second-half jumper at the 18:04 mark, 11 seconds before he returned to the bench for good.

Ament had at least 20 points in six of his past 10 games. Ament, who averaged 17.9 points entering Saturday, had scored in double figures in every game since he had nine against Texas on January 6.