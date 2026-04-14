Where ESPN ranks Tennessee's Nate Ament in top-100 prospects for 2026 NBA Draft

Nate Ament is the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft according to ESPN’s ranking of the top 100 from Jeremy Woo.

Ament is ranked behind BYU’s AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 overall prospect, No. 2 Darryn Peterson (Kansas), No. 3 Cameron Boozer (Duke), No. 4 Caleb Wilson (North Carolina), No. 5 Keaton Wagler (Illinois), No. 6 Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas) and No. 7 Kingston Flemings (Houston).

The NBA Draft is set to start on Tuesday, June 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC and ESPN with the first round at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The second round is Wednesday, June 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

College players going through the NBA Draft process have until May 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET to withdraw from the draft.

NBA mock drafts split on Nate Ament’s draft placement

NBA mock drafts have Ament as high as No. 8 overall and as low as No. 15.

NBADraft.net has Ament at No. 8 to the Dallas Mavericks, The Ringer has him at No. 9 to the Chicago Bulls and both CBS Sports and Sports Illustrated have him at No. 12 to Oklahoma City.

USA Today has Ament at No. 15 to the Bulls.

Ament averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 35 games during his freshman season at Tennessee, despite knee and ankle injuries suffered in late February derailing his late-season run. He started in all 35 games he played and averaged 29.7 minutes per game while shooting 39.9% fro the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line.

‘Scouts are split on the likelihood of him reaching his ceiling’

“Knee and ankle injuries in February interrupted Ament’s strong second half,” Woo wrote, “but he returned to contribute to Tennessee’s surprise Elite Eight run. Although he often left scouts wanting more this season, his skill level and fluidity at his size and flashes of shotmaking fit a valuable archetype and supply a strong developmental base in the long run.

“It’s likely Ament won’t be ready to contribute to a winning team as a rookie,” Woo added, “but players in his mold are hard to find and tend to be valuable in an NBA driven by perimeter size and skill. Scouts are split on the likelihood of him reaching his ceiling, as he’s not an explosive athlete and has had some challenging moments this season. His best flashes in what was a suboptimal team context at Tennessee have kept him in the lottery mix.”