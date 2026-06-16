ESPN: Nate Ament 'selective' while scheduling workouts during NBA Draft process

Nate Ament stayed at No. 10 overall to the Milwaukee Bucks in ESPN’s new NBA mock draft on Monday. But the former Tennessee basketball five-star freshman wing apparently hasn’t been open to any an all visits with teams picking in the top 10.

ESPN NBA Draft analytics Jeremy Woo reported in the mock draft Ament has been “selective” about which teams he works out for in the top 10 while his draft possibilities could be anywhere from flirting with the top five to slipping to later picks in the lottery.

“Ament’s draft range has remained on the wider side,” Woo wrote. “The Nets at No. 6 are seen as the realistic high end, but scenarios are also in play in which he falls into the second half of the lottery.

“Teams say he has been selective about scheduling workouts, declining to visit multiple teams in the top 10. From a best-available perspective, Ament should be in play for the Bucks.”

Ament has been projected at No. 10 to Milwaukee in the previous two mock draft updates from ESPN. Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Felix Okpara both climbed again on Monday, with Gillespie moving up to No. 41 overall to the Miami Heat and Okpara at No. 42 to the San Antonio Spurs.

Okpara moved up from No. 60 to No. 54 in the last two mock drafts. Gillespie went up from No. 60 to No. 54 in the previous updates.

Okpara averaged 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 26.9 minutes per game this season, starting 34 of 35 games. He shot 59.7% from the field, 61.1% on 2-point shots and 63.5% at the foul line. He played two seasons at Ohio State before transferring to Tennessee and anchoring the Vols on defense, serving as the rim protector defensively and a rim runner on offense.

“Though not a flashy option at center,” Woo wrote during the NBA Scouting Combine, “Okpara has solid mobility for his size (6-10 barefoot with a plus-4-inch wingspan), measured in the top five in standing reach (9-4) … (he has the) ability to catch lobs and move his feet defensively. He has helped his chances of hearing his name called in the second round as a depth option with a good physical profile for his position.”

Gillespie averaged 18.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 34.8 minutes per game while starting all 37 games in his one and only season at Tennessee. The Greeneville, Tenn., native started his career with two seasons at Belmont, then transferred to Maryland before his homecoming with the Vols as a senior last season.

At Maryland in 2024-25, Gillespie averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals while helping the Terps reach the Sweet 16. He averaged 17.4 points per game and shot 56.1% from the field during a breakout sophomore season at Belmont in 2023-24.

Gillespie’s height was measured at 5-11.75 at the combine. He weighed in at 181.8 pounds and had a wingspan of 6-4 and standing reach of 7-11.5.

“Gillespie stood out at three schools during his college career,” ESPN’s Jeff Borzello wrote in May, “spending his first two seasons as an ultra-efficient offensive player at Belmont before shooting better than 40% from 3 in one season at Maryland, then eventually averaging career highs in scoring (18.4 PPG) and assists (5.4 APG) at Tennessee this past season.”