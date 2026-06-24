What Nate Ament said after being picked by the Bucks in the first round of the NBA Draft

What Tennessee basketball wing Nate Ament said Tuesday night after being picked at No. 13 overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA Draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

Q. There’s always pressure to succeed when you get drafted, but when you’re a part of now this Giannis trade, just how much extra pressure does that put on to you succeed in Milwaukee?

NATE AMENT: I mean, I really wouldn’t say it’s much extra pressure. Obviously we’re stepping in — luckily I’m not going at it alone. I have got another top-10 draft pick, Brayden Burries. He’s a tremendous player, and I’m excited to get to learn with him.

Yeah, they are big shoes to fill over there in Milwaukee, and I think that it’s just a tremendous opportunity for me and Brayden. If anything, I see it as an opportunity and not pressure.

Q. You want to talk about your emotions tonight, what kind of things are going through your mind?

NATE AMENT: Yeah, I’m just super excited. Again, like I said, I’m super grateful for the opportunity. To be able to make my family proud, to share that moment with my family means the world to me. So super excited and ready to get to work.

Q. Is there anybody that you haven’t talked to tonight that you’re looking forward to talking to?

NATE AMENT: I shared a brief word with Brayden, and looking forward to talking to him more. But also my new teammates I’ll see this next year.

Bucks pick Nate Ament at No. 13 overall

Ament was selected by and announced to the Miami Heat with the No. 13 pick, but the rights to the selection belong to the Bucks after the trade late Monday night that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami in exchange for multiple players and multiple draft picks.

The five-star freshman wing averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 35 games during his lone season with the Vols. Ament started in all 35 games he played and averaged 29.7 minutes per game while shooting 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line.

He was the No. 3 overall player in the 2025 class in the On3 recruiting rankings. He was the No. 2 small forward in the country and the No. 1 overall player in the state of Virginia.

Ament is the highest-ranked prospect that Rick Barnes has added during his tenure at Tennessee and is believed to one of the highest-ranked recruits to sign with the Vols, alongside Tobias Harris and Allan Houston.