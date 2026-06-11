Where Tennessee's Nate Ament is ranked in ESPN's top-100 NBA Draft prospects

Nate Ament is ranked No. 9 overall in ESPN’s list of the top-100 prospects in the NBA Draft. He projected to be the fourth first-round pick of the Rick Barnes era at Tennessee and would give the Vols a draft pick in six straight NBA Drafts.

BYU’s AJ Dybantsa is ESPN’s No. 1 overall prospect, ahead of Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, Duke forward Cameron Boozer and North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson. Illinois freshman guard Keaton Wagler is No. 5 overall, followed by Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr., Louisville point guard Mikel Brown Jr., then Flemings.

Ament measured in at 6-foot-9.5 at the NBA Draft Combine, weighed 210.8 pounds, had a wingspan of 6-11.5 and a standing reach of 9-1.5, according to Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress.

Nate Ament had ‘some of the best wing measurements’ at NBA Combine

“Ament had some of the best wing measurements at the combine,” ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jeremy Woo wrote, “with outstanding size for a perimeter player at 6-9½ barefoot with a 6-11½ wingspan. His inconsistent play and struggles with physicality have been polarizing for NBA teams, but the scarcity of skilled players with his dimensions makes him worth a long look in the lottery.

“Although Ament often left scouts wanting more this season, his comfort with the ball, fluidity at his size and flashes of shotmaking fit a valuable archetype and give him a strong developmental base.”

Ament stayed put in ESPN’s updated NBA mock draft following the NBA Combine, with Woo projected him to be a lottery pick at No. 10 overall to the Milwaukee Bucks.

“He continues to draw looks throughout the lottery,” Woo wrote, “with the Nets and Milwaukee Bucks viewed as possible destinations — two teams that could afford him time and minutes to develop immediately. Finding the right fit will be imperative for his long-term growth.”

Ament averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 35 games during his freshman season at Tennessee, despite knee and ankle injuries suffered in late February derailing his late-season run. He started in all 35 games he played and averaged 29.7 minutes per game while shooting 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line.

Tennessee’s NBA Draft history during the Rick Barnes era

Dalton Knecht in 2024 became the eighth of what is now 10 NBA Draft pick during the Rick Barnes era and remains the highest pick among the group at No. 17 overall to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Keon Johnson went at No. 21 overall to the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2021 NBA Draft, followed by Jaden Springer at No. 28 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers. Julian Phillips was picked at No. 35 overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2023 and Kennedy Chandler went at No. 38 overall to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022.

Tennessee had three players selected in the 2019 NBA Draft. Grant Williams went at No. 22 overall to the Boston Celtics, Admiral Schofield went at No. 42 overall to the Washington Wizards and Jordan Bone was No. 57 pick to the Detroit Pistons.

A year ago Chaz Lanier was the No. 37 overall pick, selected by the Detroit Pistons, and Jahmai Mashack was the No. 59 overall pick, landing with the Memphis Grizzlies.

There have been 57 Tennessee players drafted dating back to 1948. There have been 13 Vols picked in the first round, with Barnes responsible for four.