Milwaukee Bucks pick Tennessee's Nate Ament in first round of NBA Draft

The Milwaukee Bucks selected Tennessee basketball’s Nate Ament with the No. 13 overall pick in the first round of the NBA Draft on Tuesday night. The five-star freshman wing averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 35 games during his lone season with the Vols.

Ament was selected by and announced to the Miami Heat with the No. 13 pick, but the rights to the selection belong to the Bucks after the trade late Monday night that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami in exchange for multiple players and multiple draft picks.

Ament started in all 35 games he played and averaged 29.7 minutes per game while shooting 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line.

He entered the first round as the No. 9 overall prospect in ESPN’s ranking of the best players available for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Nate Ament was No. 3 overall player in 2025 recruiting class

He moved up one spot in ESPN’s final NBA mock draft on Monday, going from No. 10 to the Milwaukee Bucks to No. 9 to the Dallas Mavericks. Tennessee’s Felix Okpara and Ja’Kobi Gillespie are also expected to be picked, with ESPN’s mock draft projecting Okpara at No. 41 overall to the San Antonio Spurs and Gillespie at No. 42 to the Miami Heat.

Ament was the No. 3 overall player in the 2025 class in the On3 recruiting rankings. He was the No. 2 small forward in the country and the No. 1 overall player in the state of Virginia.

Ament is the highest-ranked prospect that Rick Barnes has added during his tenure at Tennessee and is believed to one of the highest-ranked recruits to sign with the Vols, alongside Tobias Harris and Allan Houston.

Tennessee’s NBA Draft history during the Rick Barnes era

Tennessee has now had a player picked in six straight NBA Drafts, dating back to 2021. The Vols have had 11 players drafted during the Rick Barnes era.

Chaz Lanier was the No. 37 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, selected by the Detroit Pistons, and Jahmai Mashack was the No. 59 overall pick, landing with the Memphis Grizzlies. Dalton Knecht in 2024 was the No. 17 overall pick in the first round by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Julian Phillips was picked at No. 35 overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2023 and Kennedy Chandler went at No. 38 overall to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022.

Keon Johnson started the streak at No. 21 overall to the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2021 NBA Draft, followed by Jaden Springer at No. 28 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Grant Williams went at No. 22 overall to the Boston Celtics in the 2019 NBA Draft, the only one in the modern era — since it shrunk to two rounds in 1989 — to feature three Tennessee players picked. Admiral Schofield went at No. 42 overall to the Washington Wizards and Jordan Bone was No. 57 pick to the Detroit Pistons.

There have now been 58 Tennessee players drafted dating back to 1948. There have been 14 Vols picked in the first round, with Barnes responsible for five.