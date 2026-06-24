Nate Ament becomes Tennessee basketball's highest NBA Draft pick since 2002

Nate Ament on Tuesday night became Tennessee basketball’s highest NBA Draft pick since Marcus Haislip in 2002 when Ament, the former one-and-done five-star freshman wing for the Vols, was the No. 13 overall pick in the first round when he was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Haislip also was taken No. 13 by the Bucks.

Ament is the 13th first-round pick in Tennessee program history and the fifth under Rick Barnes. Dalton Knecht was the No. 17 overall pick to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2024, Grant Williams was the No. 22 overall pick to the Boston Celtics in 2019 and both Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer were first-round picks in 2021, with Johnson at No. 21 to the Los Angeles Clippers and Springer at No. 28 to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Vols have had three players in program history picked in the top 10, but none since 1983.

Tennessee in the NBA Draft’s 1st Round

Pick Player Draft Year Team No. 4 Tom Boerwinkle 1968 Chicago Bulls No. 7 Bernard King 1977 New York Nets No. 9 Dale Ellis 1983 Dallas Mavericks No. 11 Ernie Grunfeld 1977 Milwaukee Bucks No. 11 Allan Houston 1993 Detroit Pistons No. 13 Marcus Haislip 2002 Milwaukee Bucks No. 15 Reggie Johnson 1980 San Antonio Spurs No. 17 Dalton Knecht 2024 LA Lakers No. 19 Tobias Harris 2011 Milwaukee Bucks No. 21 Keon Johnson 2021 LA Clippers No. 22 Grant Williams 2019 Boston Celtics No. 28 Jaden Springer 2021 Philadelphia 76ers

Nate Ament was ranked as a top-10 prospect in the NBA Draft

Ament entered draft week ranked as both a top-10 prospect in the draft and a projected top-10 pick.

He moved up one spot in ESPN’s final NBA mock draft on Monday, going from No. 10 to the Milwaukee Bucks to No. 9 to the Dallas Mavericks. He was No. 9 overall on ESPN’s ranking of the best players available entering the draft.

“The Nets at No. 6 are seen as the high end,” Woo wrote, “but scenarios are also in play in which he falls into the second half of the lottery. Teams say he has been selective about scheduling workouts, declining to visit multiple teams in the top 10.

“The Mavericks and Bucks are two possible landing spots. If those teams go a different direction, he could slide.”

Nate Ament’s one-and-done season at Tennessee

Ament averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 35 games during his lone season with the Vols. He started in all 35 games he played and averaged 29.7 minutes per game while shooting 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line.

He was the No. 3 overall player in the 2025 class in the On3 recruiting rankings and was the No. 2 small forward in the country and the No. 1 overall player in the state of Virginia.

Ament is the highest-ranked prospect that Rick Barnes has added during his tenure at Tennessee and is believed to one of the highest-ranked recruits to sign with the Vols, alongside Tobias Harris and Allan Houston.