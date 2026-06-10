Tennessee basketball's Nate Ament invited to 2026 NBA Draft green room in Brooklyn

Nate Ament has received an invitation to the green room for the 2026 NBA Draft, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Woo.

The Tennessee basketball one-and-done guard is one of the first 14 players to be invited to the NBA Draft, which starts on June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The 6-foot-10 Ament averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Vols and coach Rick Barnes. He is widely projected to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft in late June.

Ament battled through right leg injuries late in the season, including a high ankle sprain that limited him in the final month.

He suffered the injury scrambling for a loose ball and it affected him for the rest of the season. He missed the following two games and returned for the SEC Tournament. He had one of his best games with the Vols, scoring 27 points after a second-half scoring flurry in a tournament-opening win against Auburn.

Tennessee has had a player picked in five straight NBA Drafts, the longest streak since the draft went to two rounds in 1989. UT has had seven players picked in that window. It has had 10 players picked under Barnes.

Ament is the fifth one-and-done under Barnes. Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer were the first two in the 2021 NBA Draft. Johnson was picked No. 21 by the Los Angeles Clippers and Springer was chosen No. 28 by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kennedy Chandler was picked No. 38 by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022 and Julian Phillips was selected No. 35 by the Chicago Bulls in 2023.

Ament is the highest-ranked recruit to sign with Tennessee in the recruiting rankings era. The five-star prospect was the No. 4 prospect in the Rivals Industry Rating. He picked Tennessee over Arkansas, Duke, Kentucky and Louisville.

He is the seventh five-star prospect to commit to Tennessee under Barnes and the first since the 2022 class.

Ament played at Highland School in Warrenton, Virginia.