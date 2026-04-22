Report: Reps for Tennessee's Nate Ament are 'split' on NBA Draft decision

Nate Ament’s NBA Draft decision may not be as cut and dry as many expect, according to a report from Yahoo’s Kevin O’Connor. In his new NBA mock draft on Wednesday, O’Connor wrote that Ament’s representatives are “split” on the decision to go to the NBA or return to Tennessee.

“Tennessee fans are waiting for Ament to choose whether to return to college or head to the NBA,” O’Connor wrote. “League front office executives tell me that his agency, LIFT Sports Management, is split on the decision because they believe that Ament could be the No. 1 pick in 2027.”

O’Connor’s new mock draft had Ament falling out of the lottery to the Charlotte Hornets at No. 18 overall.

NBA Draft withdrawal deadline set for May 27

So far Ament has not announced what’s next. The early entrant deadline for the NBA Draft is Friday. He would have until May 27 to remove his name from the draft, if he goes through the pre-draft process as is widely expected.

“If Ament falls outside of the lottery,” O’Connor wrote, “he’d be playing for less money this year and potentially hurting his future earnings. For financial reasons it may make sense to return, and more importantly, for his own development to get one more year to improve physically and progress his skills.”

ESPN earlier this month updated its ranking of the top 100 prospects in the NBA Draft, with Ament coming in at No. 8 but ranked behind seven other freshmen in college basketball this season.

Nate Ament averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists this season

BYU’s AJ Dybantsa is ESPN’s No. 1 overall prospect in the draft followed by No. 2 Darryn Peterson (Kansas), No. 3 Cameron Boozer (Duke), No. 4 Caleb Wilson (North Carolina), No. 5 Keaton Wagler (Illinois), No. 6 Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas) and No. 7 Kingston Flemings (Houston).

“If Ament stays in the draft, he could very well end up in the lottery as he was expected to prior to the season,” O’Connor wrote. “But there’s also a strong possibility he slips.

“It would be hard for the Hornets to pass at this point, though. Players who can handle, shoot off the dribble and stand at 6-10 don’t grow on trees. This physical foundation kept Ament in lottery consideration even after a dreadful start to his freshman season when he struggled to score efficiently and make an impact defensively.”

Ament averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 35 games during his freshman season at Tennessee, despite knee and ankle injuries suffered in late February derailing his late-season run. He started in all 35 games he played and averaged 29.7 minutes per game while shooting 39.9% fro the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line.

“Over the second half of the year for Tennessee, (Ament) flipped a switch and shots began to fall,” O’Connor wrote. “He averaged 23.8 points over a six-game stretch in January and February that reminded everyone why he was a top recruit in the country. Then he dealt with an ankle injury that ruined his momentum entering March. At some point, a team will bite, though.”

NBA mock drafts vary on Tennessee’s Nate Ament

Other NBA mock drafts have Ament as high as No. 8 overall or as low as No. 15.

NBADraft.net has Ament at No. 8 to the Dallas Mavericks, The Ringer has him at No. 9 to the Chicago Bulls and both CBS Sports and Sports Illustrated have him at No. 12 to Oklahoma City. USA Today has Ament at No. 15 to the Bulls.

ESPN’s late NBA mock draft, from March 11, had Ament at No. 9 to the Chicago Bulls.

“Although he often left scouts wanting more this season,” ESPN’s Jeremy Woo wrote, “his skill level and fluidity at his size and flashes of shotmaking fit a valuable archetype and supply a strong developmental base in the long run.”

“ … Scouts are split on the likelihood of him reaching his ceiling, as he’s not an explosive athlete and has had some challenging moments this season. His best flashes in what was a suboptimal team context at Tennessee have kept him in the lottery mix.”