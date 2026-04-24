What Tennessee's Nate Ament said about his decision to declare for the NBA Draft

Nate Ament on Thursday night did what many expected him to do. Tennessee basketball’s star freshman wing declared for the 2026 NBA Draft by posting a statement along with photos on Instagram.

“I want to dedicate this post to my Vol family,” Ament wrote. “Your guys love and support is a huge reason I have this opportunity. It’s because of you guys that I was able to grow. Ya’ll stuck with me through the bad games and the good. I promise to always represent the Vols with the upmost pride. This University means more to me than just basketball — to me it’s a place I call home. I might’ve only been here a year but I’ll remember this year for the rest of my life.

“This wouldn’t be possible without my family, teammates, coaching staff, and our managers. These guys challenged me to be a better player and man. They’ve put me in a position to live out a dream. This is just the beginning.”

Rick Barnes: ‘Right now there’s no ceiling for him’

Rick Barnes said on Thursday that he expected Ament to declare for the NBA Draft because he was too good not to.

“The fact of the matter is,” Barnes said, “I don’t see how he can’t go to the NBA because I think he’s one of the top players in the country. But I think everybody thinks there’s this long, drawn out (situation). You go through the process, gather all the information you can.

“He will do that, and he’s going to make the right decision. But personally, I think I already know what the decision is, because I know how good a basketball player he is.”

Nate Ament: 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists per game

Ament averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 35 games during his freshman season at Tennessee, despite knee and ankle injuries suffered in late February derailing his late-season run. He started in all 35 games he played and averaged 29.7 minutes per game while shooting 39.9% fro the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line.

“Nate is so special,” Barnes said. “Obviously we love him to death. And I just think that honestly, when he goes through this process that any and every team he sits down in front of, they’re going to see the same things that we see.

“There’s so much more to him than what you see on the court basketball-wise. Right now there’s no ceiling for him. He really hasn’t even scratched the surface.”

ESPN earlier this month ranked Ament No. 8 in its top-100 prospects in the NBA Draft.

Seven other college basketball freshmen were ranked ahead of Ament: BYU’s AJ Dybantsa is ESPN’s No. 1 overall prospect in the draft followed by No. 2 Darryn Peterson (Kansas), No. 3 Cameron Boozer (Duke), No. 4 Caleb Wilson (North Carolina), No. 5 Keaton Wagler (Illinois), No. 6 Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas) and No. 7 Kingston Flemings (Houston).

Mock Drafts: Where Nate Ament is projected to be picked in the NBA Draft

NBA mock drafts have Ament as high as No. 8 overall or as low as No. 15.

NBADraft.net has Ament at No. 8 to the Dallas Mavericks, The Ringer has him at No. 9 to the Chicago Bulls and both CBS Sports and Sports Illustrated have him at No. 12 to Oklahoma City. USA Today has Ament at No. 15 to the Bulls.

ESPN’s late NBA mock draft, from March 11, had Ament at No. 9 to the Chicago Bulls.

“Although he often left scouts wanting more this season,” ESPN’s Jeremy Woo wrote, “his skill level and fluidity at his size and flashes of shotmaking fit a valuable archetype and supply a strong developmental base in the long run.”

“ … Scouts are split on the likelihood of him reaching his ceiling, as he’s not an explosive athlete and has had some challenging moments this season. His best flashes in what was a suboptimal team context at Tennessee have kept him in the lottery mix.”