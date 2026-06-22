Tennessee basketball: Nate Ament moves up in ESPN's final NBA mock draft

Nate Ament went up one spot in ESPN’s final NBA mock draft, moving up from No. 10 to the Milwaukee Bucks to No. 9 to the Dallas Mavericks. Felix Okpara is projected to be the No. 41 overall pick and Ja’Kobi Gillespie is No. 42 to the Miami Heat.

The range for Ament, according to NBA Draft analyst Jeremy Woo, “has remained wide” entering draft week. The first round is set for Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC and ESPN and the second round is Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

“The Nets at No. 6 are seen as the high end,” Woo wrote, “but scenarios are also in play in which he falls into the second half of the lottery. Teams say he has been selective about scheduling workouts, declining to visit multiple teams in the top 10.

“The Mavericks and Bucks are two possible landing spots. If those teams go a different direction, he could slide.”

Felix Okpara, Ja’Kobi Gillespie ranked No. 42, No. 44 in NBA Draft

Ament is No. 9 overall on ESPN’s ranking of the best players available entering the draft. Okpara is ranked No. 42 overall and Gillespie is No. 44 overall.

ESPN’s final mock draft has the Washington Wizards taking BYU freshman forward AJ Dybantsa at No. 1 overall, ahead of Kansas freshman guard Darryn Peterson at No. 2 to the Utah Jazz.

Then it’s Duke freshman forward Cameron Boozer at No. 3 to the Memphis Grizzlies, North Carolina freshman forward Caleb Wilson to the Chicago Bulls at No. 4 and Illinois freshman guard Keaton Wagler at No. 5 to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Also ahead of Ament is Louisville freshman point guard Mikel Brown Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets, Arkansas freshman forward Darius Acuff Jr. to the Sacramento Kings at No. 7 and Houston freshman point guard Kingston Flemings to the Atlanta Hawks at No. 8.

Nate Ament at Tennessee: 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists per game

Ament averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 35 games during his freshman season at Tennessee, despite knee and ankle injuries suffered in late February derailing his late-season run. He started in all 35 games he played and averaged 29.7 minutes per game while shooting 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line.

Gillespie averaged 18.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 34.8 minutes per game while starting all 37 games in his one and only season at Tennessee. The Greeneville, Tenn., native started his career with two seasons at Belmont, then transferred to Maryland before his homecoming with the Vols as a senior last season.

Okpara averaged 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 26.9 minutes per game this season, starting 34 of 35 games. He shot 59.7% from the field, 61.1% on 2-point shots and 63.5% at the foul line. He played two seasons at Ohio State before transferring to Tennessee and anchoring the Vols on defense, serving as the rim protector defensively and a rim runner on offense.