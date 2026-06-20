ESPN explains Nate Ament's strengths, weaknesses entering next week's NBA Draft

Players with Nate Ament’s size and skill aren’t easy to find. And that’s the biggest strength for the Tennessee basketball five-star freshman entering next week’s NBA Draft, according to ESPN.

ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jeremy Woo, while updating his top 100 for the final time, wrote that Ament “has a tantalizing mix of size, fluidity, perimeter skill and shot-making potential, fitting a coveted forward archetype that is difficult to find in any draft.”

“He has room to gain strength as his body matures,” Woo added, “and should develop into a better jump shooter than he showed in college.”

NBA Draft first round: Tuesday, 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

The NBA Draft begins Tuesday with the first round at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC and ESPN. The second round will begin Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Ament this week was ranked No. 9 in ESPN’s final Top 100 ranking for the NBA Draft. ESPN’s recent mock drafts have had Ament at No. 10 overall to the Milwaukee Bucks.

“He continues to draw looks throughout the lottery,” Woo wrote in an ESPN mock draft, “with the Nets and Milwaukee Bucks viewed as possible destinations — two teams that could afford him time and minutes to develop immediately. Finding the right fit will be imperative for his long-term growth.”

His biggest weakness is his inefficiency in his scoring at Tennessee, with Woo noting that he made “just 43% of 2-point attempts and particularly struggled as a finisher.”

“His below-average speed and explosiveness could limit how much offense he’ll provide in the NBA,” Woo wrote. “He’s also a little stiff defensively for his size.”

Kansas guard Darryn Peterson jumped BYU freshman forward AJ Dybantsa for the No. 1 ranking in ESPN’s final Top 100. No. 3 is Duke freshman forward Cameron Boozer, then it’s North Carolina freshman No. 4 Caleb Wilson and No. 5 is Illinois freshman guard Keaton Wagler.

Also ranked ahead of Ament are Arkansas freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr. at No. 6, Louisville freshman point guard Mikel Brown Jr. at No. 7 and Houston freshman point guard Kingston Flemings, who jumped Ament for the No. 8 spot in the previous ranking update.

“Ament began the season as a projected top-five pick,” Woo wrote, “but became polarizing for evaluators due to his inconsistent play and struggles to create easy looks for himself.

“Landing with a team that can afford him immediate minutes and developmental attention will be critical. Players with his caliber of size and upside tend to receive long runways.”

Nate Ament had ‘some of the best wing measurements’ at NBA Draft Combine

Ament averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 35 games during his freshman season at Tennessee, despite knee and ankle injuries suffered in late February derailing his late-season run. He started in all 35 games he played and averaged 29.7 minutes per game while shooting 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line.

Ament measured in at 6-foot-9.5 at the NBA Draft Combine, weighed 210.8 pounds, had a wingspan of 6-11.5 and a standing reach of 9-1.5, according to Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress.

“Ament had some of the best wing measurements at the combine,” Woo wrote in May, “with outstanding size for a perimeter player at 6-9½ barefoot with a 6-11½ wingspan. His inconsistent play and struggles with physicality have been polarizing for NBA teams, but the scarcity of skilled players with his dimensions makes him worth a long look in the lottery.

“Although Ament often left scouts wanting more this season, his comfort with the ball, fluidity at his size and flashes of shotmaking fit a valuable archetype and give him a strong developmental base.”