Tennessee's Nate Ament projected to be lottery pick in ESPN's new NBA mock draft

Nate Ament is projected to be the No. 10 overall pick in the NBA Draft in June, according to ESPN’s updated mock draft on Tuesday. Tennessee’s five-star freshman wing declared for the NBA Draft on Thursday after what appears to be a one-and-done career with the Vols.

“While Ament’s stock has slipped from an early top-five projection,” ESPN’s Jeremy Woo wrote, “he had productive stretches this season within a tricky team context and has room to help himself in workouts.

“Although scouts are split on whether he has star upside or projects better as a long-term supporting player, there is still plenty of intrigue around the opportunity to select a prospect of his caliber later in the lottery.

“As a tall skill player with real shot-making upside, Ament fits a player archetype that teams often love to swing on.”

BYU’s AJ Dybantsa projected to be No. 1 overall pick

ESPN has BYU freshman small forward AJ Dybantsa at No. 1 overall to the Washington Wizards in the new mock draft, followed by Kansas freshman guard Darryn Peterson at No. 2 to the Indiana Pacers.

From there it’s Duke freshman forward Cameron Boozer at No. 3 to the Brooklyn Nets, North Carolina freshman forward Caleb Wilson to the Utah Jazz at No. 4 and Arkansas freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr. at No. 5 to the Sacramento Kings.

Also projected ahead of Ament is Illinois freshman guard Keaton Wagler (No. 6, Memphis Grizzlies), Houston freshman point guard Kingston Flemings (No. 7, Atlanta Hawks), Louisville freshman point guard Mikel Brown Jr. (No. 8, Dallas Mavericks) and Arizona freshman guard Brayden Burries (No. 9, Chicago Bulls).

“The Bucks desperately need backcourt help,” Woo wrote of Ament at No. 10, “but should be thinking best available, considering the uncertainty around the team’s trajectory.”

Nate Ament announced NBA Draft entry on Instagram

Ament announced his entry in the NBA Draft in an Instagram post on Thursday night:

“I want to dedicate this post to my Vol family. Your guys love and support is a huge reason I have this opportunity. It’s because of you guys that I was able to grow. Ya’ll stuck with me through the bad games and the good. I promise to always represent the Vols with the upmost pride. This University means more to me than just basketball — to me it’s a place I call home. I might’ve only been here a year but I’ll remember this year for the rest of my life.

“This wouldn’t be possible without my family, teammates, coaching staff, and our managers. These guys challenged me to be a better player and man. They’ve put me in a position to live out a dream. This is just the beginning.”

Ament averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 35 games during his freshman season at Tennessee, despite knee and ankle injuries suffered in late February derailing his late-season run. He started in all 35 games he played and averaged 29.7 minutes per game while shooting 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line.

Rick Barnes: Nate Ament is too good not to go to the NBA

Rick Barnes said earlier Thursday afternoon that he expected Ament to declare for the NBA Draft because he was too good not to.

“The fact of the matter is,” Barnes said, “I don’t see how he can’t go to the NBA because I think he’s one of the top players in the country. But I think everybody thinks there’s this long, drawn out (situation). You go through the process, gather all the information you can.

“He will do that, and he’s going to make the right decision. But personally, I think I already know what the decision is, because I know how good a basketball player he is.”