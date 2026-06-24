What Nate Ament's rookie contract could be worth after being picked No. 13 in the NBA Draft

Nate Ament could get a four-year contract worth nearly $26 million after the former Tennessee basketball five-star freshman wing was picked No. 13 overall in the NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

According to the 2026-27 NBA rookie pay scale, as estimated by Spotrac.com, Ament’s rookie contract could be worth as much as $25,986,332.

Spotrac noted its numbers represent 120% of the rookie scale and that first-round picks can sign for as low as 80% or as much as 120% of the rookie scale.

Nate Ament could make up to $5.5 million during rookie season

Ament is Tennessee’s highest pick in the NBA Draft since Marcus Haislip also went to the Bucks with the No. 13 overall pick in 2002.

He could make as much as $5.5 million as a rookie, with the money going up to $5.7 million in Year 2, then $6.05 million in Year 3 and jumping up to $8.6 million in Year 4.

The Spotrac rookie scale values the No. 1 overall pick at $66 million, then $59.8 million for the No. 2 pick. The No. 3 pick is worth $53.8 million and No. 4 is $48.5 million.

The No. 6 pick is valued at $39.9 million, No. 7 is $36.4 million and No. 8 is $33.4 million. The No. 9 pick could be worth up to $30.7 million, No. 10 could be worth $29.2 million and No. 11 could be worth up to $28.1 million. The No. 12 pick, just ahead of Ament, is valued at $27.02 million.

Nate Ament sent to Bucks as part of Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

Ament averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 35 games during his lone season at Tennessee. He started in all 35 games he played and averaged 29.7 minutes per game while shooting 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line.

The Miami Heat selected Ament with the No. 13 pick, but the rights to the selection belonged to the Bucks after the trade late Monday night that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami in exchange for multiple players and multiple draft picks.

Ament was the No. 3 overall player in the 2025 class in the On3 recruiting rankings. He was the No. 2 small forward in the country and the No. 1 overall player in the state of Virginia.

Ament is the highest-ranked prospect that Rick Barnes has added during his tenure at Tennessee and is believed to one of the highest-ranked recruits to sign with the Vols, alongside Tobias Harris and Allan Houston.