Nate Ament signs rookie contract with Milwaukee Bucks

Nate Ament has signed his rookie contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, the organization announced on Thursday. The former Tennessee basketball five-star one-and-done wing was the No. 13 overall in the NBA Draft.

Spotrac.com reports Ament signed a four-year deal worth $25.9 million, including an average salary of $6.4 million and $11.2 guaranteed at signing. The contract has team options in 2028-29 and 2029-30 and Ament would be an unrestricted free agent in 2030-31.

After making $5.5 million as a rookie next season, Ament’s pay would go up to $5.7 million in the second year of the contract, then $6 million in Year 3 and $8.6 million in 2029-30.

Three Tennessee players picked in 2026 NBA Draft

He was one of three Tennessee players picked in the 2026 NBA Draft. Ja’Kobi Gillespie was picked at No. 42 overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round and Felix Okpara was the No. 46 overall pick, selected by the Orlando Magic, then traded to the Washington Wizards.

Tennessee has now had a player picked in six straight NBA Drafts, dating back to 2021. The Vols have had 13 players drafted during the Rick Barnes era.

Ament going at No. 13 to the Bucks made him the highest pick for Barnes at Tennessee and the highest pick for the Vols since Marcus Haislip was also selected at No. 13 by the Bucks in 2002.

Gillespie averaged 18.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 34.8 minutes per game while starting all 37 games in his one and only season at Tennessee. The Greeneville, Tenn., native started his career with two seasons at Belmont, then transferred to Maryland before his homecoming with the Vols as a senior last season.

Okpara averaged 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 26.9 minutes per game this season, starting 34 of 35 games. He shot 59.7% from the field, 61.1% on 2-point shots and 63.5% at the foul line. He played two seasons at Ohio State before transferring to Tennessee and anchoring the Vols on defense, serving as the rim protector defensively and a rim runner on offense.

Okpara had the fourth-highest standing reach at the NBA Draft Combine in May at 9-foot-4. He was measured at 6-foot-10 without shoes, weighed 237.4 pounds and had a 7-2 wingspan.

Felix Okpara, Ja’Kobi Gillespie sign rookie contracts

Spotrac.com estimates the contracts for both Okpara and Gillespie to be one-year deals on two-way contracts worth $678,882, with $91,000 guaranteed at signing.

A two-way NBA contract allows players to play for both the NBA team and the team’s G League affiliate. Two-way players can practice at both levels without counting against the NBA team’s 15-man active roster.

The Capital City Go-Go is the NBA G League affiliate of the Wizards. The team plays their home games at CareFirst Arena in Washington D.C. The Austin Spurs are the G League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs, playing their games at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park.