Nate Ament scores 27 in Tennessee basketball's win against Auburn in SEC Tournament

Nate Ament is back for Tennessee basketball — and he was really back against Auburn.

The Vols superstar freshman took over the game in the final 11 minutes, flipping a 10-point deficit into a 10-point win to take Tennessee to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

Ament had 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes in the 72-62 win against the Tigers, his first game back after missing two games with a right leg injury.

He scored 17 points in the final 10:42. He was 3-for-5 shooting, 2-for-3 on 3-pointers and 9-for-13 at the free-throw line in that stretch.

Ament started against Auburn and started well. He dunked on the opening possession and scored Tennessee’s first five points. He had 10 points at halftime as the Vols trailed 32-25.

Auburn extended its lead after the half to 10.

Ament made two free throws at the 10:42 mark to start his scoring burst. Auburn’s Tahaad Pettiford made a jumper on the following Auburn possession before the Vols annihilated Auburn.

Tennessee scored 20 straight points following Pettiford’s bucket.

Ament scored 13 of them. He converted a three-point play with 10:13 to play. He made two free throws on the following possession before his best sequence.

Ament missed a 3-pointer, but chased his rebound onto the baseline. He flew into the photographers next to the court, saving the ball back inbounds. He hustled back to the play and got the ball in the corner, nailing a 3-pointer to get the Vols within two.

Ament made three more free throws in the 20-0 run, the final one putting Tennessee ahead 61-51 with 3:56 to play.

He and Pettiford traded 3-pointers before he put the finishing touch on his second-half brilliance with one more free throw with 1:04 to play.

Ament had not played since Feb. 28 against Alabama due to an injury.

He has scored 25 points or more five times in his past 12 games, including getting to 29 three times.